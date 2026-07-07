World’s coolest boats: Seabreacher – A jet-powered dolphin

Part fighter jet and part marine mammal, the Seabreacher is a supercharged boat that dives five feet beneath the waves

Is there a creature on this planet that is more utterly joyous fun than the dolphin? I was on the coast of South Africa once and spotted a pod of dolphins surfing! Genuinely, they were catching waves and riding them into the beach. I have a photo of one surfing upside down!

Closer to home, lucky boaters have often spotted them playing in the wake, leaping clean out of the water before diving back beneath the surface. Imagine being able to do that, it would be the coolest thing in the world! Well, imagine no more, welcome to the coolest ‘boat’ in the world – the Seabreacher.

The result of ten years of development and available in three styles (Shark, Killer Whale and Dolphin), they look like a cross between a cetacean and a fighter jet. There’s a watertight acrylic canopy to close the two-seater cockpit and viewing ports underneath, giving the occupants, strapped into high-backed bucket seats, a dry ride with a spectacular view.

Power comes from a Rotax Ace 1,500cc supercharged petrol engine producing 230hp (300hp and 325hp upgrades are available) driving a water jet. A snorkel keeps air supplied to the engine whilst submersed. Because these crazy machines actually dive! Not very deep, typically up to 5ft beneath the surface for up to 30 seconds, held there by ‘fins’ that act like aircraft wings in reverse, forcing the otherwise buoyant machine below the surface at speed.

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Of course, reverse that hydrodynamic lift and combine it with that inherent buoyancy and you’ll quickly discover why you need to be strapped in, because at high speed, these crazy devices will leap completely clear of the water, apparently up to 20ft into the air!

A skilled pilot can use controls, similar to those of an aerobatic aircraft, to reverse the lift on one side only, creating a complete barrel roll! Still not cool enough? Add a custom airbrushed paint job, a full hifi system and unique lighting to the outside.

Innespace Productions, the American company that builds these, reckons it will have you ‘flying solo’ in four to eight hours. Capable of 60mph on the surface and up to 25mph beneath it, this is as close as you’ll ever get to the freedom and sheer fun of being a dolphin, and what could be cooler than that?

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Seabreacher Specifications:

Year: New

LOA: 4.8 – 5.1m

Beam: 1.1m

Power: Rotax Ace 230hp supercharged petrol engine speed

Speed: 56 knots

Price from: $80,000

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