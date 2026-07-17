New Van Dutch 75: Living the life at sea

To maintain its flawless side profile, the new Van Dutch 75 swaps traditional hull windows for a surprising interior trick.

Ever since Cantiere del Pardo bought the Van Dutch brand in 2020 it has gradually been reworking the range to ensure every model meets the yard’s high standards for quality and performance. The flagship 75 is the latest model to benefit from the treatment and the result is every bit as spectacular as you’d hope.

While most yards will happily make sacrifices to their boats’ styling to boost volume or improve practicality, Van Dutch proudly puts styling front and centre. Take a look at that foredeck; you won’t see so much as a sunpad, let alone guardrails, benches or anchor platforms.

Even the essentials like the cleats and windlass are tucked away out of sight to maintain that purity of line until they’re needed. The result is a long expanse of teak that stretches out towards the horizon like the bonnet of a Jaguar E-type.

Nor is there a single window or porthole in the hull’s topside to disrupt the purity of its elegant side profile. To prevent this making the lower saloon and cabins feel dark and claustrophobic it has fitted them all with faux LED portholes that glow like daylight.

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It sounds naff but the end result is strangely convincing and you’ll be so distracted by the cool café-style coffee bar and stools in the open-plan galley and saloon that you’ll barely even notice.

The cabins on the 75 we viewed at the Palma show are actually quite modest in scale, comprising a VIP in the bow, a midships (but not full beam) owner’s cabin and a twin.

That’s because the real focus here is that huge open cockpit. Protected from the sun by a new carbon-fibre hard top, but still remaining open to the elements on all four sides, this is a fantastic space for guests to hangout with multiple seating, dining and sunlounging options as well as a comprehensive wetbar, drop-down television and thumping sound system.

Triple IPS drives give the boat an impressive top speed of 38 knots and a range of around 300nm at 26 knots from its 4,00-litre fuel tanks. If you’re looking for a large and stylish party boat, this is about as good as it gets.

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Van Dutch 75 Specifications:

LOA: 73ft 4in (22.18m)

Beam: 19ft 0in (5.8m)

Engines: 3 x Volvo Penta IPS1050 or IPS1350

Top speed: 38 knots

Price: From €4.8m ex taxes

Contact details: www.vandutch.com

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