BoatLife Live: New boat show achieves 100 boats goal

A brand new boat show, BoatLife Live, set to take place in Birmingham, UK from 17-20 February 2022 has achieved its goal of attracting over 100 boats to their inaugural lineup.

The new show is set to span three halls of the NEC, and has secured an exciting line-up of exhibitors, speakers and features.

The event will be opened by Pip Hare, the 8th woman in history to complete the Vendeé Globe and the first British finisher in the most recent 2020/21 Vendeé Globe.

Following her opening of the show, Hare will take to the stage to talk more about her experiences and take questions from show visitors. The live stage is the main attraction at the show, and with speakers such as Katie McCabe, Tom Cunliffe, Atlantic rowing teams and SUP record-breakers there will be something for everyone.

But perhaps the biggest draw for many will be the boats and brands exhibiting, which include: Brig, Fairline, Axopar, Nordkapp, RYCK, Cranchi, Aquaspirit, Viko Yachts and Sea-Doo.

The show will host several boat debuts, including the RYCK 280, Seven Seas Hermes Speedster, Swordfish F80 and Polycraft Tuffy 300.

Alongside the boats will be a broad selection of equipment companies, including Quick UK, Raymarine, English Braids, Barrus Marine, Bainbridge, Aquafax and B&G.

One marine brand set to be exhibiting is the Arleigh Group whose three marine brands (ASAP Supplies, Midland Chandlers and Aquafax) will all be exhibiting at BoatLife Live.

Nick Holland, OEM & Distribution Director for Advanced Systems Group (ASG), which the Mastervolt brand is part of, said: “We’re really excited to be supporting Aquafax at BoatLife. It is the first show of the year for Mastervolt…”

“BoatLife will kick off the new season in the UK and Mastervolt is looking forward to being part of this celebration of being out on the water.”

Richard Dove, BoatLife Director, said “Our target for the first show was 100 boats, and we’ve reached that goal. We have a great mix of boats from world-leading brands, high-end boats such as Fairline 50 GT and affordable boats. We’ve been overwhelmed with support for a show in the Midlands, and we are confident that we will deliver a great show.”