BRIG RIBs: Everything you need to know

BRIG now builds more RIBs than any other manufacturer in the world so it’s hardly surprising that it’s also Europe’s top selling RIB brand.

It has achieved this through continuous innovation, an ever expanding range of boats that covers all ends of the spectrum and a laser like focus on delivering stylish, well built leisure RIBs at an affordable price.

Everything is designed and built on site at its state of the art facility in Ukraine with the help of ex-military aeronautical engineers to fine tune the performance of its craft and push the boundaries of design.

Manufactured by skilled craftsmen using modern materials and the very latest build techniques backed up by rigorous quality controls, the end result is a smart, well-built RIB at a competitive price.

“Quality without compromise at an affordable price” is how BRIG describes its products and it’s hard to argue with that premise.

The BRIG range

Comprehensive best describes the BRIG range of boats. Spanning four different lines and 22 different models, there really is a boat for every occasion.

The Falcon Tender range of mini-RIBs make ideal support vessels for larger boats, with all of them offering reliable outboard power in a lightweight package for easy stowing on board.

Sizes range from 2.9m to 4.8m with several seating and console options.

The Falcon Rider range offers simple, practical, fuel-efficient RIBS at a great price point and come in four sizes from 4.0m to 5.7m.

The Navigator series is another step up in terms of size and specification, delivering a safe, rugged and comfortable cruising platform for families.

There are five different models from 4.85m to 7.0m.

The Eagle range of luxury cruising RIBs sits at the top of the BRIG family tree, combining strong performance with a comprehensive standard specification and high standard of fit and finish that ensures it’s perfect for family days on the water.

The range runs from a 3.5m luxury tender to a mighty twin-engined 10m offshore cruising RIB.

Our pick

The BRIG Eagle 8 won the 2020 Motor Boat Award for the Sportsboat & RIB category.

What swung the jury was its well thought out design and classy detailing.

Opposing bench seats in the bow and stern as well as a removable table make this a really sociable boat at anchor while the spacious heads compartment under the console ensures lazy days on the water are more comfortable for everyone.

A single 300-350hp engine delivers fast, refined performance while the large diameter hypalon tubes guarantee a dry, stable ride.

There’s even the option of a T-top for added protection. 2021 prices start at £84,995 inc VAT.

But if possible we’d advise upgrading to the twin-prop Suzuki DF350 with Sea-Dek flooring, covers, Garmin navigation and Fusion stereo for around £99,110. As an all-round family cruising RIB, it’s hard to beat.

LOA: 26ft 2in (7.98m)

Beam: 9ft 6in (2.90m)

Engine: Single 225hp-350hp Suzuki

Top speed: 50 knots

Price From: £84,995 inc VAT

UK dealer: BRIG UK

Tel: +44 (0)1548 855751

Email: contact@brig.co.uk

Web: brig.co.uk

Our A-Z RIB guide is brought to you in association with Pantaenius.