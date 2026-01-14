New Boats at Dusseldorf: Axopar 38 XC

The Axopar 38 XC is a modular, all-weather companion, reimagining the walkaround concept for cruising and will make it's debut at Dusseldorf

One of Boot Düsseldorf’s best attended launches will be that of the Axopar 38 XC – the first of the new 38 series models and what Axopar is calling its “most ambitious” product line yet.

Designed as a year-round, all-weather companion, it will apparently introduce a fresh walkaround concept, “reimagined cabins” and a greater degree of modularity. The idea behind that is to enable you to adapt it to your day out – whether that involves family cruising, overnight stays, fishing, watersports or long passages.

You do of course get the trademark gullwing doors, fold-down bulwarks and aft cabin option, plus a pilothouse that opens up on both sides and a bow and cockpit that come with a whole range of layout alternatives.

You also get an upgraded bow cabin with increased headroom, a redesigned heads and a practical kitchenette option. And while the new boat uses the same twin-stepped hull form we’ve seen before, that too has apparently been fine-tuned.

This 38 XC will be followed by the Sun Top, Cross Top and CCX models later in 2026 and 2027. But for now, rest assured, the much-loved and multi-award-winning Axopar 37 will continue to be available for the next year or two.

Axopar 38 XC

LOA: 38ft 10in (11.84m)

BEAM: 11ft 8in (3.56m)

ENGINES: Twin 300-350hp outboards

TOP SPEED: 45+ knots

PRICE: Pending

CONTACT: axopar.com

