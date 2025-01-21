New Boats at Düsseldorf: Solaris Power 60 Coupé

The new Solaris Power 60 Coupé follows the Open version of the boat launched late last year and it looks to be pretty special

Solaris showed off its new Solaris Power 60 Open at Cannes Boat Show and now it’s preparing to unveil the Solaris Power 60 Coupé at Boot Düsseldorf. Judging from these renderings, it looks like this may be the better choice.

As an open boat, there was almost too much deck space to fill – there are only so many seats and sunpads one boat needs. But now that there’s an enclosed wheelhouse, there’s a better balance between inside and outside space, with seats and sunloungers in the cockpit, a good sized galley at the aft end of the saloon and a comfortable lounge and helm station forward.

Below decks, you can choose between two full-beam VIP suites at either end with a guest twin between them or a slightly larger forward owner’s suite, two smaller guest cabins where the full-beam master was and a lower lounge area in the middle.

A relatively deep-vee hull design with plenty of bow flare should make for a dry, comfortable ride in choppy sea conditions, while a wide range of Volvo IPS drives allows owners to balance speed and fuel efficiency to suit their needs.

Solaris Power 60 Coupé

LOA: 60ft (18.29m)

BEAM: 17ft 6in (5.35m)

ENGINES: twin Volvo Penta IPS800-1350

TOP SPEED: 27-36 knots

PRICE: POA

CONTACT: solarispower.com

