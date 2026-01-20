New Boats at Düsseldorf: Sterk 26

Making its debut at boot Düsseldorf, the new Sterk 26 brings the brand’s "supersport" DNA to a compact, trailerable platform for the first time

The original 31, created by Nuremberg-based boatbuilder Sterk, was a fast, pretty, and beautifully built powerboat, and the smaller Sterk 26 looks set to emulate that. As the company’s first trailerable model, it has natural advantages in terms of ease of ownership, but it still comes with all the very grown-up Sterk assets—not least an aggressive twin-stepped hull with a range of single and twin outboard options for speeds in the region of 45 knots.

What makes this hull particularly special is its focus on efficiency; the double-step design is engineered to reduce water resistance so effectively that fuel consumption is significantly lower than traditional shapes.

This technical precision, born from hundreds of hours of CFD testing, ensures that even as a smaller “entry-level” model, the 26 remains a serious piece of performance engineering that doesn’t shy away from choppy coastal conditions. It is a boat designed for the driver who enjoys the mechanical feel of a well-balanced helm, regardless of the hull’s size.

In terms of layout, it comes with a very decent transverse wet bar aft of the two-man helm, plus seating areas at the bow and stern that can be converted into sundecks without obstructing ease of movement along the port side.

There’s also a very acceptable size of cabin, which is a rare luxury for a boat under 8 metres, featuring a separate wetroom-style heads compartment. And if you want to extend your boating season, you can turn the cockpit into a weatherproof saloon with the optional T-top or bimini.

Recommended videos for you

It’s not quite as fast or as different as the original Sterk 31, but it’s a great-looking boat that successfully shrinks the flagship experience into a more manageable footprint. If outright petrol performance isn’t critical for you, the electric drivetrain option, in partnership with Vision Marine Technologies, might also appeal.

This “e” version utilises a high-voltage system that promises a silent, emission-free alternative without sacrificing the striking aesthetics that have quickly made Sterk a brand to watch across the European market.

Sterk 26 statistics

LOA: 26ft 7in (8.14m)

BEAM: 8ft 4in (2.53m)

ENGINES: single 250hp to twin 250hp outboards

TOP SPEED: 45 knots

PRICE: Pending

CONTACT: sterkyachts.com

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.

Plus you’ll get our quarterly Custom Yachting supplement where we share the last on offer in the superyacht world and at the luxury end of the market. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.