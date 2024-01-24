Reporting from Boot Düsseldorf 2024 MBY's editor, Hugo Andreae takes an exclusive first tour of the new Targa 41...

The Targa 41 is making waves in the boating world, marking a significant update from renowned manufacturer Targa, who were showing her at Boot Düsseldorf 2024.

Known for their robust and tough vessels, Targa’s boats are a rare find on the market, making the introduction of the Targa 41 big news for enthusiasts.

The Targa 41 comes with a starting price of £694,200 excluding VAT. It features a completely redesigned hull, emphasising hydrodynamic efficiency and speed. The hull incorporates a notable element, a flush-fitting hull window, a first for Targa. Alongside this innovation, the boat boasts flush-fitting glass all around, along with various modern touches that enhance its aesthetic appeal.

While the Targa 41 is a serious, heavy-duty machine, it breaks the stereotype of being a sluggish boat. Fitted with twin Volvo Penta D6440 horsepower stern drives, this boat can achieve a top speed exceeding 40 knots. Alternatively, users can opt for IPS650s, equipped with swivelling pods for easier manoeuvring using the joystick, particularly useful during berthing.

In the world of Targa, the features offered by the Targa 41 are revolutionary. Despite its solid and durable build, the boat has been engineered for impressive speed and agility. The design updates showcase a well-judged balance of modernisation without losing the quintessential Targa essence.

Targa 41 specifications

LOA: 45ft 1in (13.75m)

Beam: 13ft 1in (4.00m)

Engine: 2 x Volvo Penta D6 440hp / 2 x Volvo IPS650

Top speed: 37 – 42 knots

Price: From £629,200 (ex. VAT)

Builder: www.targa.fi