Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2022: Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1295 Fly

This new Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1295 Fly, the flagship of the range, packs a lot into its 40ft. Alex Smith explains all…

In the enclosed saloon, the rotating helm seat stays involved in the party, courtesy of a large C-shaped seating section to port.

And that’s echoed up on the flybridge, where there’s also space for a sunbed ahead of the helm.

The main deck saloon features an aft galley, which is entirely open to the cockpit, with a fold-out bar that neatly straddles the two spaces.

In the cockpit, a fold-down bulwark and a port side door ramp up the practicality of the Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1295 Fly even further.

And the offset superstructure maximises the width of the starboard side deck, providing easy access to the skipper’s side door and the loungers in the beamy bow.

Down below, the forward owner’s suite and two twin cabins each come with a private heads.

And with triple 300hp outboard motors, you can still expect a top end in the region of 40 knots.

Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1295 Fly specifications

LOA: 40ft 9in (12.41m)

Beam: 12ft 6in (3.80m)

Engines: Triple 300hp outboards

Top speed: 40 knots

Starting price: Available on application