New Boat at Cannes Yachting Festival: Aquila 46 Yacht

Making its debut in Cannes is the Aquila 46 Yacht: a new model designed to deliver big boat innovation on a more manageable platform

The Aquila 46 Yacht is conceived as a long-distance boat – but while Aquila’s talk of an “explorer aesthetic” feels a bit of a stretch, the new 46 makes a far more convincing claim to off-grid capability by simple virtue of its design.

It comes with a Category-A RCD rating and an 1,800L fuel tank as standard, plus the option of a second 800L tank for extra autonomy. You can also opt for an Aquila Hydro Glide Foil System for additional range, plus an uprated lithium-ion battery bank to reduce your reliance on a diesel generator for electrical power.

However, in spite of all this practical ability, Aquila has certainly not overlooked the public’s appetite for volume. On the contrary, by dropping the bridge deck in line with modern trends, the 46 is able to factor in a full-beam master cabin at the bow, which is fast becoming a bit of a deal clincher on the modern powercat market.

There’s flexibility here too, thanks to a further two, three or four guest cabins inside the hulls that, whether for private or charter use, enable you to tailor it to suit your preferred cruising habits.

As for the day spaces, well in spite of the fact that the saloon’s forward end is dominated by staircases, the internal lounge makes the most of that big 23ft 3in beam with a port galley, a slightly raised starboard dinette and a set of panoramic windows.

The aft window and doors also open up wide, bringing the cockpit into decent union with the galley and saloon. And for extra practicality, there’s an optional helm in here too, but if the weather allows it, the upper helm is undoubtedly the place to be.

A central helm butts up against a transverse cabinet that looks back to an aft deck with a dinette, a starboard wet bar and a sun bed at the stern. The highlight here, though, is a second staircase forward, which cuts through the screen, giving the skipper a direct route from the helm to the bow; and the guests easier access to the seats and sunbeds on the flybridge and foredeck.

Aquila 46 Yacht Specifications:

LOA: 47ft 2in (14.36m)

Beam: 23ft 3in (7.10m)

Engines: 2 x Volvo Penta D4-320s

Top speed: 28 knots

Price: TBC

Contact details: www.aquilaboats.com

