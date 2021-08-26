Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2021: Aventura 14 Power

Built in Tunisia at the STGI shipyard, the Aventura range of sailing and now power catamarans has been in production for nearly 20 years.

The Aventura 14 Power was designed by the Samer Lasta studio in La Rochelle, with stepped planing hulls, a pretty good turn of speed with modest horsepower, and an impressive range thanks to its 660-gallon (3,000lt) fuel capacity.

Foam sandwich construction for lightness is complemented by the durability of epoxy resins.

As you would expect on a catamaran, the deck saloon on the bridge between the hulls is bright and spacious, with the Aventura’s focusing on a good-sized galley to port, and a dinette opposite which can seat ten to lunch.

There is an alternative dining area in the broad cockpit, and a roomy flybridge up top. There is a helm stations on the flybridge as well as on the main deck.

Narrow hulls can often make the below-decks spaces on a cat seem a little disappointing, but the shipyard is nothing if not accommodating.

Although the reasonably spacious standard layout of the Aventura 14 Power features three double cabins and two heads, those with extensive family connections, or more likely charter operators, can request up to six cabins, all of which can be ensuite.

The shipyard uses a variety of electronics and engine suppliers, and cites a choice of Nanni or Yanmar to propel the 14 Power.

Adventura 14 Power specification

LOA: 44ft 7in (13.6m)

Beam: 24ft 7in (7.5m)

Engines: Twin 320hp-440hp

Top speed: 26 knots

Starting price: €687,000 (ex. VAT)