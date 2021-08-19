Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2021: Ferretti 780

In these torrid times, when competition seems even more cut-throat than it used to be and metaphors are mixed with gay abandon, even the most secure and well-established boatbuilders cannot afford to let the grass grow under their feet.

So although the Ferretti 780 will still be regarded by many as very much a current model, given that it was launched just three years ago, the shipyard has singled it out for a mid-life update.

Outwardly the only obvious sign that the Ferretti 780 concept has been back to the design studio is the new-look hull window for the owner’s cabin, but inside the changes are more significant, with more options in the main deck layout.

The European version now has a central day head with the galley separated from the saloon by a fixed glass partition, which can also be fitted with sliding panels to open things up should the occasion suit.

In an alternative version intended for the US, the main deck is entirely open-plan from windscreen to cockpit, which with huge areas of glass on all four sides promises to make the saloon a spectacular space.

And of course there is still the Far East option, which sees an open bar in the saloon, the galley moved to the lower deck, and the master cabin space fitted out as an entertainment room.

Down below, fans of the original Ferretti 780 will be relieved to see that much remains familiar. Accommodation centres on the excellent midships owner’s cabin, now with even bigger windows, and its spacious central shower, his ’n’ hers sinks and a capacious walk-in wardrobe.

There are also two twin-berth guest cabins and a double VIP up in the bows, all ensuite of course, and two cabins and two heads in the stern for up to four crew.

Ferretti 780 specification

LOA: 78ft 9in (24.0m)

Beam: 19ft 0in (5.8m)

Engines: Twin MAN V12 1,400hp–1,550hp

Top speed: 28 knots

Starting price: €3,590,000 (ex. VAT)