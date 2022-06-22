Cannes Yachting Festival is Europe's biggest on-water boat show, so local hotels book up fast. Here's our pick of where to stay near the Cannes Boat Show

We’ve put together a list of hotels near the Cannes Boat Show, including nearby B&Bs and holiday lets, at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit.

Accommodation is listed with the walking distance from the venue (Vieux Port de Cannes, Jetée Albert Edouard, 06400 Cannes) and grouped by type.

At the time of writing, all the options below had availability for the show period (6-11 September), but they can book up quickly, so don’t wait around…

Hotels near Cannes Boat Show



Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes, 10 Boulevard de la Croisette

Distance to Vieux Port: 0.3 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4.5/5

Hôtel Barrière Le Gray d’Albion, 38 Rue Des Serbes

Distance to Vieux Port: 0.3 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4.5/5

Hôtel Martinez, 73 Boulevard de la Croisette

Distance to Vieux Port: 0.9 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4.5/5

JW Marriott Cannes, 50 Boulevard de la Croisette

Distance to Vieux Port: 0.5 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5

Le Grand Hotel Cannes, 45 Boulevard de la Croisette

Distance to Vieux Port: 0.6 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5

Sun Riviera Hotel, 138 Rue D’antibes

Distance to Vieux Port: 0.7 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5

Nehô Suites Cannes Croisette, 12 Rue Latour-Maubourg

Distance to Vieux Port: 0.9 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5

Hotel Cannes Croisette, 31 Rue Bivouac Napoléon

Distance to Vieux Port: 0.2 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 3.5/5

Azurene Royal Hotel, 28 Rue du Commandant André

Distance to Vieux Port: 0.3 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 3.5/5

Modern Waikiki Hotel, 11 Rue Des Serbes

Distance to Vieux Port: 0.3 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 3.5/5

B&Bs and guesthouses near Cannes Boat Show

B&B Villa Blanche, 10 Impasse du Roc

Distance to Vieux Port: 1.0 miles | Type: B&B | TripAdvisor rating: 5/5

Cannes Villa St Barth, 5-7 Avenue De France

Distance to Vieux Port: 1.2 miles | Type: B&B | TripAdvisor rating: 4.5/5

Holiday lets and apartments near Cannes Boat Show

Kimi Résidence, 7 Allée De La Forêt

Distance to Vieux Port: 1.3 miles | Type: Apartment | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5

O Carré Croisette Cannes, 12 rue du Bateguier

Distance to Vieux Port: 0.5 miles | Type: Apartment | TripAdvisor rating: 3.5/5

