Boot Düsseldorf is Europe's biggest boat show, so local hotels book up fast. Here's our pick of where to stay nearby...
We’ve put together a list of hotels near Boot Düsseldorf, including nearby guesthouses, motels and apartments, at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit.
Accommodation is listed with the walking distance from the venue (Stockumer Kirchstraße 61, 40474 Düsseldorf) and grouped by type. Don’t let long distances put you off though, as a ticket to Boot Düsseldorf includes free use of the city’s excellent public transport system.
At the time of writing, all the options below had availability for the show period (21-29 January), but they can book up quickly, so don’t wait around…
- Hotels and motels near Boot Düsseldorf
- Guesthouses near Boot Düsseldorf
- Apartments near Boot Düsseldorf
Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
Hotels near Boot Düsseldorf
Airport Fashion Hotel, Am Hain 44, Stockum
Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 1.1 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5
Lindner Congress Hotel Düsseldorf, Lütticher Straße 130, Lörick
Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 1.2 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5
H2 Hotel Düsseldorf Seestern, Emanuel-Leutze-Straße 4, Lörick
Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 1.3 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5
INNSiDE by Meliá Düsseldorf Seestern, Niederkasseler Lohweg 18a, Lörick
Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 1.4 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5
Novotel Düsseldorf City West, Niederkasseler Lohweg 179, Lörick
Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 1.4 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5
Courtyard by Marriott Düsseldorf Seestern, Am Seestern 16, Lörick
Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 1.3 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 3.5/5
voco Dusseldorf Seestern, an IHG Hotel, Fritz-Vomfelde-Strasse 38, am Seestern, Lörick
Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 1.5 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5
Hilton Düsseldorf, Georg-Glock-Str. 20, Golzheim
Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 1.6 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5
B&Bs and guesthouses near Boot Düsseldorf
Bed & Breakfast Meerbusch, Xantener Sraße 55, 40670 Meerbusch
Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 3.7 miles | Type: B&B | TripAdvisor rating: 5/5
Gästehaus Grupello, Grupellostr. 4, Stadtmitte
Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 3.5 miles | Type: Guesthouse | TripAdvisor rating: 3/5
Holiday lets and apartments near Boot Düsseldorf
The Wellem Residences, 34 Mühlenstraße Andreas Quartier, Altstadt
Distance to 801 Seabreeze Blvd: 2.8 miles | Type: Apartment | TripAdvisor rating: 5/5
Living Hotel De Medici, Mühlenstrasse 31, Altstadt
Distance to 801 Seabreeze Blvd: 2.8 miles | Type: Apartment | TripAdvisor rating: 4.5/5