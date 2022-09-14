Boot Düsseldorf is Europe's biggest boat show, so local hotels book up fast. Here's our pick of where to stay nearby...

We’ve put together a list of hotels near Boot Düsseldorf, including nearby guesthouses, motels and apartments, at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit.

Accommodation is listed with the walking distance from the venue (Stockumer Kirchstraße 61, 40474 Düsseldorf) and grouped by type. Don’t let long distances put you off though, as a ticket to Boot Düsseldorf includes free use of the city’s excellent public transport system.

At the time of writing, all the options below had availability for the show period (21-29 January), but they can book up quickly, so don’t wait around…

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Hotels near Boot Düsseldorf

Airport Fashion Hotel, Am Hain 44, Stockum

Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 1.1 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5

View at booking.com

Lindner Congress Hotel Düsseldorf, Lütticher Straße 130, Lörick

Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 1.2 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5

View at booking.com

H2 Hotel Düsseldorf Seestern, Emanuel-Leutze-Straße 4, Lörick

Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 1.3 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5

View at booking.com

INNSiDE by Meliá Düsseldorf Seestern, Niederkasseler Lohweg 18a, Lörick

Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 1.4 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5

View at booking.com

Novotel Düsseldorf City West, Niederkasseler Lohweg 179, Lörick

Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 1.4 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5

View at booking.com

Courtyard by Marriott Düsseldorf Seestern, Am Seestern 16, Lörick

Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 1.3 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 3.5/5

View at booking.com

voco Dusseldorf Seestern, an IHG Hotel, Fritz-Vomfelde-Strasse 38, am Seestern, Lörick

Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 1.5 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5

View at booking.com

Hilton Düsseldorf, Georg-Glock-Str. 20, Golzheim

Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 1.6 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5

View at booking.com



B&Bs and guesthouses near Boot Düsseldorf

Bed & Breakfast Meerbusch, Xantener Sraße 55, 40670 Meerbusch

Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 3.7 miles | Type: B&B | TripAdvisor rating: 5/5

View at booking.com

Gästehaus Grupello, Grupellostr. 4, Stadtmitte

Distance to Stockumer Kirchstraße 61: 3.5 miles | Type: Guesthouse | TripAdvisor rating: 3/5

View at booking.com



Holiday lets and apartments near Boot Düsseldorf

The Wellem Residences, 34 Mühlenstraße Andreas Quartier, Altstadt

Distance to 801 Seabreeze Blvd: 2.8 miles | Type: Apartment | TripAdvisor rating: 5/5

View at booking.com

Living Hotel De Medici, Mühlenstrasse 31, Altstadt

Distance to 801 Seabreeze Blvd: 2.8 miles | Type: Apartment | TripAdvisor rating: 4.5/5

View at booking.com