Fort Lauderdale boat show (Oct 25-29 2023) is one of America's biggest boat shows, so local hotels book up fast. Here's our pick of where to stay nearby...

We’ve put together a list of Fort Lauderdale boat show hotels at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit.

Accommodation is listed with the distance from Fort Lauderdale boat show.

At the time of writing, all the options below had availability for the show period of the show, but they can book up quickly, so don’t wait around…

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Hotels near Fort Lauderdale boat show: Premium

Recommended videos for you

Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale

It’s hard to go wrong with a Four Seasons hotel and this is no exception. Luxury rooms with great sea views, stylish décor and impeccable service. Pool could be a little larger.

Distance to show: 9 min drive or 23 min walk

View at Booking.com

Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach

Enviable beach side location. Fantastic sea views from stylish, comfortable and well appointed rooms. Sun terrace and outdoor pool which is a little on the small size for a hotel of this stature.

Distance to show: 9 min drive or 29 min walk

View at Booking.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale

As good as you’d expect from a Ritz-Carlton property. Fantastic ocean-side location with outdoor pool, luxury rooms, excellent spa and large tropical sundeck. In room dining a little limited.

Distance to show: 8 min drive or 16 min walk

View on Booking.com

Hotels near Fort Lauderdale boat show: Mid-range

Hotel Maren Fort Lauderdale Beach, Curio Collection By Hilton

Great location within easy reach of most attractions. Large outdoor swimming pool, restaurant, bar and comfortable spacious rooms. Handy for those who collect Hilton Rewards. Parking on the expensive side.

Distance to show: 6 min walk

View at Booking.com

Sun Tower Hotel & Suites on the Beach

Coveted ocean-side location, outdoor pool, wonderful sea views, comfortable rooms have kitchen amenities. Within easy distance of city and other attractions. Balconies a little small.

Distance to show: 11 min drive or 25 min public transport

View on Booking.com

Tides Inn Hotel

Wonderful beach side location with stunning sea views. Private beach access, gardens and bright spacious rooms. Soundproofing between rooms could be improved.

Distance to show: 19 min drive or 37 min public transport

View on Booking.com

Hotels near Fort Lauderdale boat show: Budget

Courtyard by Marriott Fort Lauderdale North/Cypress Creek

Great value small hotel with a nice swimming pool and spacious rooms. Not on the beach which might put off some.

Distance to show: 26 min drive

View at Booking.com



Westin Fort Lauderdale

Recently renovated hotel in a lovely location next to a beautiful lagoon and close to great beaches and other attractions. Room service can be a little slow.

Distance to show: 24 min drive

View on Booking.com