Countdown to Southampton Boat Show 2022: Dale Classic 37

Dale Motor Yachts is set to launch a new model, named the Dale Classic 37, at the 2022 Southampton Boat Show.

During its 60-year history on the beautiful waters of Milford Haven, Dale Motor Yachts has come to epitomise what artisan boat building is all about. Strong hulls, bullet-proof build, classic lines, impeccable joinery, lovely materials, easy customisation.

And in the form of the lovely-looking new Dale Classic 37, conceived during lockdown, there’s every reason to get excited once again. The idea behind the new boat was to create a beautiful cruiser in the classical style but with more sleeping space than the Dale 35 and more manageable proportions than the Dale Classic 45.

To help guarantee serious offshore cruising abilities, it would be built upon the same Category A semi-displacement hull as the Dale 40. And to ramp up the flexibility, it would come with a fully enclosed wheelhouse and the capacity to sleep four people at a time.

In the wake of some creative collaboration between Dale director Mike Reynolds and naval architect Arthur Mursell of TT Boat Designs, the result of all that looks like quite a classical revoicing of the established Dale strengths.

With its long cockpit and raised foredeck, the Dale 37 Classic uses similar styling to that of the Dale 35 but it also factors in some handy extra length and beam for increased volume in the wheelhouse and a more generous forward cabin.

The Dale Classic 37 is undoubtedly a pretty boat, with a near-plumb bow and a retroussé transom with pantograph-hinged gate. It also features a long, inviting cockpit, a sturdy open wheelhouse and an elegant raised foredeck.

It also brings the flexibility of a galley-up or galley-down arrangement. With the galley positioned on the starboard side of the wheelhouse, you can spec a transverse double beneath the saloon. And if you’re a cruising couple, opting for the galley-down option frees up that side of the wheelhouse for an additional starboard settee.

The Dale Classic 37 pairs its extensively proven hull with an equally time-honoured propulsive solution. Twin 220hp diesel inboards on shaft drives will see the standard model reach 18-knots flat out but you can upgrade them either to four-cylinder Volvo D4-320s for around 23 knots or to six-cylinder 440hp Yanmars for around 28 knots.

Fully integrated hybrid/recharging installations are also possible but in all cases, a long fore-and-aft 1,500-litre fuel tank should deliver a cruising range in excess of 250nm at 18-20 knots.

But it’s not just about clever design and new tooling. In spite of the boat’s name, the new Dale Classic 37 has a generous LOA of 40ft 2in (12.25m) and a moulded hull length of 37ft 5in (11.41m).

Three forward-facing helm seats are available for the skipper to be accompanied by two passengers. Two of these seats are capable of tracking back and forth electrically to create more space at the saloon table behind them.

Prices for the Dale Classic 37 start at £684,000 including VAT, but for a well-specified sailaway package, expect a price of between £750,000 and £800,000.

Dale Classic 37 specifications

LOA: 40ft 2in (12.25m)

Beam: 12ft 3in (3.72m)

Engines: Twin 220-440hp on shaftdrives

Top speed: 28 knots

Starting price: £684,000 (inc. VAT)