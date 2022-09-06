Countdown to Southampton Boat Show 2022: Dromeas D28 SUV

Looking for a boat that taps into the modern appetite for multi-purpose recreation? Then the Dromeas D28 SUV is for you.

This new wheelhouse model uses the same twin-stepped deep-vee hull as the existing Walkaround and Centre Console variants but adds an enclosed pilothouse and a pair of 250hp outboards for serious year-round fun.

The central pilothouse itself uses a large sunroof, twin sliding side doors and wraparound glazing for big views and an open boating feel, ensuring it stays warm in winter but not too hot in summer.

The reversible backrests allow the two helm seats to face the aft bench at anchor and there is a rear bench that converts into an extra bed when needed.

A short companionway leads down to a a two-berth cabin and a separate heads and shower compartment for overnighting.

The external flexibility is decent here too. While the Dromeas D28 SUV comes with optional foredeck seating, the cockpit can also be specced with a wet bar, aft bench and starboard side gate.

And features like the wide side decks, rooftop rails, oversized rubbing strake and elevated forward gunwales suggest that the security side of things is well considered too.

The open version of this Turkish-built walkaround performed well in our sea trial last year but this new Dromeas D28 SUV model looks even more appealing.

There’s something very purposeful about its high freeboard, chunky rubber fendering and forward-raked wheelhouse that suits its more utilitarian focus.

A sharp-looking stepped hull designed by British naval architect Adam Younger gives the Dromeas D28 SUV a claimed top speed of up to 50 knots when fitted with the largest engine option.

Prices start at a very tempting sounding €44,740, but this doesn’t include engines or quite a few basic options like the cockpit bench, wet bar and toilet.

On the plus side you can spec your Dromeas D28 SUV up with everything from rod holders and a live bait well to a watersports arch and sound system to suit your style of boating.

Dromeas 28 SUV specification

LOA: 26ft 11in (8.2m)

Beam: 8ft 10in (2.7m)

Engines: Single or twin outboards up to 500hp

Top speed: 32-50 knots

Starting price: €44,470 (ex. engine)