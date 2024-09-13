New Boats at Southampton Boat Show: Fairline Targa 40

It may not come cheap, but the Fairline Targa 40 is a sportcruiser that really does show off some impressive pedigree and internal volume

Southampton will be playing host to one of the world’s most exciting sportscruisers. With lofty topsides, an upright bow and a wide beam that extends a good way forward, Fairline tells us this boat is 20% more voluminous than the old Targa 38. But while it’s clearly designed as a genuine mini-cruiser, the styling is also a delight.

The snub-nosed semi-plumb bow comes with backlit stainless steel logos; the foredeck sunpad is framed by fibreglass ‘spears’; and the long plunging hull windows are dramatically mirrored in what appears to be a virtually mullion-free superstructure.

On the inside, the practical ingenuity of the cockpit is also brilliant. The aft deck is split by a pair of broadly symmetrical sunpad-cum-bench units. There’s space for a partially inflated 2.7m tender inside the port unit, as well as a hinged table to keep the deck space clear. On the starboard side, a ‘power-down beach club balcony’ extends the cockpit outwards and to make very best use of that, there’s a bench that can be reversed to face out across the water.

Further forward, a raised L-shaped chaise longue provides a place to relax, opposite a pair of starboard helmseats that back onto a wet bar. The hardtop comes with an electric canvas sunroof so you can open up the entire main deck. And when you step forward to the bow, the central sunpad is usefully supplemented with a low-level forepeak sofa and a comfy recessed footwell.

The good news continues downstairs with a fixed layout that provides a forward owner’s cabin, a mid-cabin with twin beds that convert into a double, and a huge open-plan central lounge with galley and bathroom between the two. There would be plenty of space down here to include an additional bunk cabin to starboard but if you want to cruise with six people, you can spec the drop-down table and convert the dinette into a third double berth instead.

And so to the inevitable news – at £700,000 for the most basic package, this level of sportscruiser doesn’t come cheap. And once you spec it up with items like the balcony and submersible aft platform, you’ll be getting closer to the million-pound mark. But with its looks, deck space and cruise-friendly practicality, this is probably the most accomplished modern Fairline you can buy.

Fairline Targa 40 specifications

LOA: 39ft 3in (11.99m)

BEAM: 13ft 0in (3.97m)

ENGINES: Twin Volvo Penta D6-380s

TOP SPEED: 35 knots

PRICE: from £566,000 ex VAT

CONTACT: fairline.com

