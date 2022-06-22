Southampton Boat Show is the UK's biggest boat show, so local hotels book up fast. Here's our pick of where to stay nearby...

We’ve put together a list of hotels near the Southampton Boat Show, including nearby B&Bs and holiday lets, at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit.

Accommodation is listed with the walking distance from the venue (Mayflower Park, SO15 1ST) and grouped by type.

At the time of writing, all the options below had availability for the show period (16-25 September), but they can book up quickly, so don’t wait around…

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Hotels near Southampton Boat Show

room2 Southampton Hometel, 1-8 Queen’s Terrace

Distance to Mayflower Park: 0.5 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4.5/5

Novotel Southampton, 1 West Quay Road

Distance to Mayflower Park: 0.4 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5

Holiday Inn Southampton, Herbert Walker Avenue

Distance to Mayflower Park: 0.1 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 3.5/5

Leonardo Royal Southampton Grand Harbour, West Quay Road

Distance to Mayflower Park: 0.1 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 3.5/5

Mercure Southampton Centre Dolphin Hotel, 34-35 High Street

Distance to Mayflower Park: 0.3 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 3.5/5

ibis budget Southampton Centre, 3 West Quay Road

Distance to Mayflower Park: 0.3 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 3.5/5

The Star Hotel, 26 High Street

Distance to Mayflower Park: 0.3 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 3/5

B&Bs, inns and guesthouses near Southampton Boat Show

The Regent Guest House, 206 Regents Park Rd

Distance to Mayflower Park: 1.8 miles | Type: Guesthouse | TripAdvisor rating: 4.5/5

The White Star Tavern, 28 Oxford Street

Distance to Mayflower Park: 0.5 miles | Type: Inn | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5

Roost, 13-14 Terminus Terrace

Distance to Mayflower Park: 0.6 miles | Type: Inn | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5 (under previous name The Flying Dutchman)

Holiday lets and apartments near Southampton Boat Show

PS Apartments, 1 Portland Street

Distance to Mayflower Park: 0.3 miles | Type: Apartment | TripAdvisor rating: 4.5/5

Southampton City Apartments by Charles Hope, Exchange Court

Distance to Mayflower Park: 0.3 miles | Type: Apartment | TripAdvisor rating: 3.5/5

