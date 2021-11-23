Best Azimut yachts: 7 of the finest models from the famed Italian yard

Azimut Yachts is one of the biggest names in Italian boating. We round up 7 of the best Azimut yachts that we’ve tested over the years.

Famed on both sides of the Atlantic for effortless Italian style and breathtaking performance, Azimut Yachts has been at the forefront of motorboat innovation for more than 50 years now.

And since 1985, Azimut’s range has been part of the Azimut-Benetti Group – one of the world’s largest yachting brands.

Over the years we’ve taken the helm of dozens of the best Azimut yachts, but here are some of the most memorable examples.

Azimut Atlantis 34

Azimut is famed for its larger flybridges, but the way the yard distilled this luxury essence into a 33ft package in 2013 was arguably one of their most impressive achievements to date.

The smallest Atlantis in the range and one of the smallest Azimuts ever built, the Atlantis 34 charmed our reviewer Nick Burnham with its “pared-back, minimalist vibe”.

“The Atlantis 34 has to walk a tightrope between offering proper Azimut quality while also competing with boats that might be deemed a rung or two below it,” he added. “So, has it succeeded? Hell yes!”

Azimut 42

Launched in 1999, the Azimut 42 flybridge stood the test of time so well that we went back for a second look 14 years later as part of our Used Boat series.

Early models will look a little dated due to the choice of interior fabrics, explains our reviewer Greg Copp, but the exterior has aged like a fine Chianti.

The visibility from the lower helm is excellent, he adds, even if there isn’t standing headroom, but it’s the upper helm that really sets this boat apart, giving the full wind-in-your-hair Azimut driving experience.

Azimut Magellano 43

Azimut describes its Magellano range as hybrid boats, but for once the term doesn’t relate to the power system. In this instance, it refers to a hull designed specifically to run comfortably at low speed, yet still have the ability to reach higher speeds when required.

Launched in 2013 and dubbed as the Range Rover of the seas, the Azimut Magellano 43 was the third model in the range after the Magellano 50 and 70.

Our reviewer Dave Marsh praised its smooth riding and easy manoeuvrability, as well as its luxurious interior and sturdy build quality.

Azimut 58

Moving into core Azimut territory now, the 58 was launched in 2008 with a price tag just a shade under £1million.

“Around this price bracket, wonderful things start to happen inside,” explained our reviewer Dave Marsh.

A single-level saloon and galley and a full-beam amidships owner’s cabin are just the start of the Azimut 58’s story.

Lashings of real leather trim and acres of solid limed oak woodwork add up to create a feeling of unbridled luxury and outstanding quality.

Azimut S6

The S6 is one of the most celebrated models in Azimut’s current collection, having scooped up a much-coveted Motor Boat Award in 2021.

It was the fine balance between luxurious accommodation and performance that impressed our reviewer Alan Harper so much.

This is achieved largely through extensive use of carbon fibre in the superstructure – the entire deckhouse, stern, transom and main deck aft of midships is built from this super-light material.

The result is a full-load displacement of less than 30 tonnes and a top speed just a whisker over 35 knots.

Azimut 62S

After decades of focussing solely on flybridges, Azimut launched its S range of large sportscruisers in 2004, and it really hit the sweet spot in 2006 with the Azimut 62S.

After taking a test drive, Alan Harper reported: “Acceleration is exceptional (zero to 30 knots in 24 seconds), the turning circle is commendably tight, and far from digging in, the bow showed no inclination to do anything except pull the rest of the boat round as quickly as possible.”

The accommodation is as lavish as you’d expect from a 62ft boat with only two cabins. The dedicated galley can be turned into a third cabin, but squeezing more cabins in is simply not the Azimut way.

Azimut 64

We place a lot of emphasis on facts and figures in our industry-leading boat tests, but the Azimut 64 was so much fun to drive that Alan Harper briefly forgot about all that when he got behind the wheel back in 2011.

The straight-line acceleration of this twin Caterpillar C-18 driven monster is such that he reckoned it could outdo a Pershing 64 in a drag race.

35-tonne, three-cabin family cruisers have no right to perform this well, but then again Azimut has never paid much attention to the rule book!

Azimut Magellano 66

Recently refreshed for 2021, the Azimut Magellano 66 is a design that has stood the test of time. We tested the original model back in 2016 and Dave Marsh was impressed by its contemporary styling, modern exterior and acres of storage space.

“If the intention of the Magellano 66 was to bridge the gap between so called ‘serious’ trawler yachts from the likes of Grand Banks and Fleming, and the more avant-garde trawlers from the high volume production builders, then the Italian company has succeeded brilliantly,” he added.

