My guide to everything you need to know about the best Yeti coolers built for serious outdoor enthusiasts, from high-end ice chests to stylish cooler bags,

The best Yeti coolers are premium priced thermal rotomolded or smartly manufacturer containers to house anything from a 6 pack up to a full weekends worth of food for a family or friends get together out by the water.

Founded in 2006, Yeti has been on a mission ever since – creating a cooler that can be used every day. Have you ever purchased a cooler that had the handle break mid-trip? Or worse, an option that didn’t keep the contents cool while at sea for the day? The best Yeti coolers are the solution you’ve been searching for.

By that, I mean ice boxes, cooler bags and wheeled cool boxes that outperform even in the most extreme conditions such as the remote Alaskan wilderness. Boasting features described to be ‘bear-proof’ and ‘virtually indestructible’, it’s easy to see why thousands of people across the world choose this premium option.

Don’t let the high price tag put you off. These powerfully insulated portable coolers make a good investment that can be taken with you on boating adventures. From the best ice boxes to hard coolers, here is my pick of the best Yeti cooler for any boater.

At a glance

Best wheeled Yeti cooler box – Tundra Haul Wheeled Cool

Best hard Yeti cooler – Yeti Roadie 24

Best soft Yeti cooler bag – YETI Hopper Flip 8 Soft Cooler

6 of the best Yeti coolers

Tundra Haul Wheeled Cool Box

Best wheeled Yeti cooler box

Recommended videos for you

Specifications

Capacity: 55lbs (ice only)

Dimensions: 71.4W X 47.2D X 49.8H cm

Weight: 16.8kg

Reasons to buy

• Amazing ice retention

• Excellent storage capacity

• Easy to transport thanks to its wheels

Reasons to avoid

• There are cheaper options on the market

• Bulky and hard to store

Whether it’s for a spot of lunch on deck, an excursion to the beach or offroading somewhere exotic, this Yeti cooler is the ideal travel companion.

The Tundra Haul Wheeled cooler is the toughest cooler on two wheels. Not only will it withstand your explorations, but it will keep up to 45 cans cool for you and your entourage to enjoy.

Buy it now on Yeti.com (UK)

Buy it now on Amazon.com (US)

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Yeti Roadie 24

Best hard Yeti cooler

Specifications

Capacity: 2.11QT / 2L

Dimensions: ‎17.1 x 14.3 x 18 inches

Weight: ‎12.8lbs / 5.8kgs

Reasons to buy

• Rugged and durable premium construction

• Comes in many colors

• Superb insulation for its size

• Has an integrated carrying strap

Reasons to avoid

• Limited capacity for its size

• Very expensive

This Roadie 24 by Yeti is a fantastic option if you’re looking to carry food, drinks and ice to and from your boat.

Being built from hard plastic is a double-edged sword; although it offers far better insulation than a cooler backpack, it’s heavier and bulkier.

Buy it now on Amazon (US)

Buy it now on Amazon (UK)

YETI Hopper Flip 8 Soft Cooler

Best soft Yeti cooler bag

Specifications

Capacity: 10lbs (ice only)

Dimensions: ‎29.2 x 20.3 x 26.7cm

Weight: ‎1.3kg

Reasons to buy

• Engineered to be tough

• Sleek design which is stylish and practical

• Lightweight and insulated

Reasons to avoid

• Limited capacity

• It’s expensive

Throw the Yeti Hopper Flip 8 Soft cooler over your shoulder and take all your essentials on your next trip. Good at keeping food and drink cool for a few hours, this bag is best for shorter outings.

With a matching bottle sling and other accessories like a dry gear case, there are plenty of items to add to your kit.

Buy it now on Amazon (US)

Buy it now on Amazon (UK)

Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler

Best backpack Yeti Cooler

Specifications

Capacity: 20kg of ice

Dimensions: ‎46.0W X 25.1D X 46.0H CM

Weight: ‎2.5kgs

Reasons to buy

• Hands-free transportation

• Comes in three colors: black, charcoal and navy

• Available in two sizes

• Wine bottle compatible

Reasons to avoid

• Can be heavy to carry

• Cheaper options available

If you’re all about the adventure and like to trek or Meander while away, the Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler should be on the top of your wishlist.



A good companion in even the most remote places, it boasts incredible features like magnets to keep the cold locked in, impressive insulation and leakproof seams.

Buy it now on Yeti.com (UK)

Buy it now on Amazon.com (US)

Yeti Tundra 65 Cooler

Best icebox Yeti Cooler

Specifications

Capacity: 65 Quarts

Dimensions: ‎78.2W X 43.9D X 40.6H CM

Weight: ‎13.2kgs

Reasons to buy

• It’s virtually indestructible

• Comes in many colors

• Available in 12 sizes

• Excellent thermal performance

Reasons to avoid

• Harder to manoeuvre

• Cheaper options available

For an icebox that stays firmly on deck, look no further than the Yeti Tundra 65 Cooler. Although it cannot guaranteed how long it will stay cool, there are many reports that the ice lasts for many days.

It’s also good to note that this option is described as the ‘most versatile cooler’ for a reason. It has plenty of room to store everything from your prized catch from a fishing trip to essentials for a party.

Buy it now on Amazon (US)

Buy it now on Amazon (UK)

Yeti Tank 45 Insulated Ice Bucket

Specifications

Capacity: 43lb of ice

Dimensions: ‎53.7W X 42.2D X 53.7H CM

Weight: ‎5.9kg

Reasons to buy

• Built to last

• Comes in two colors

•Available in two sizes



Reasons to avoid

• It’s a bucket!

• It’s expensive

Do you enjoy hosting social events? The Yeti Tank 45 Insulated Ice Bucket will feel right at home on your boat if you enjoy having people around and need space to keep up to 52 cans cool.

We’ve all been there, the fridge is full, the cooler is full, guests have popped along with more drinks. It’s summer and there’s bags of ice chucked into a bucket for over flow drinks cooling. This is that bucket.

Buy it now on Yeti.com (UK)

Buy it now on Amazon.com (US)

Didn’t find what you’re looking for? Head to Amazon’s dedicated boating page for more marine products.