My guide to everything you need to know about the best Yeti coolers built for serious outdoor enthusiasts, from high-end ice chests to stylish cooler bags,
The best Yeti coolers are premium priced thermal rotomolded or smartly manufacturer containers to house anything from a 6 pack up to a full weekends worth of food for a family or friends get together out by the water.
Founded in 2006, Yeti has been on a mission ever since – creating a cooler that can be used every day. Have you ever purchased a cooler that had the handle break mid-trip? Or worse, an option that didn’t keep the contents cool while at sea for the day? The best Yeti coolers are the solution you’ve been searching for.
By that, I mean ice boxes, cooler bags and wheeled cool boxes that outperform even in the most extreme conditions such as the remote Alaskan wilderness. Boasting features described to be ‘bear-proof’ and ‘virtually indestructible’, it’s easy to see why thousands of people across the world choose this premium option.
Don’t let the high price tag put you off. These powerfully insulated portable coolers make a good investment that can be taken with you on boating adventures. From the best ice boxes to hard coolers, here is my pick of the best Yeti cooler for any boater.
At a glance
Best wheeled Yeti cooler box – Tundra Haul Wheeled Cool
Best hard Yeti cooler – Yeti Roadie 24
Best soft Yeti cooler bag – YETI Hopper Flip 8 Soft Cooler
6 of the best Yeti coolers
Tundra Haul Wheeled Cool Box
Best wheeled Yeti cooler box
Specifications
Capacity: 55lbs (ice only)
Dimensions: 71.4W X 47.2D X 49.8H cm
Weight: 16.8kg
Reasons to buy
• Amazing ice retention
• Excellent storage capacity
• Easy to transport thanks to its wheels
Reasons to avoid
• There are cheaper options on the market
• Bulky and hard to store
Whether it’s for a spot of lunch on deck, an excursion to the beach or offroading somewhere exotic, this Yeti cooler is the ideal travel companion.
The Tundra Haul Wheeled cooler is the toughest cooler on two wheels. Not only will it withstand your explorations, but it will keep up to 45 cans cool for you and your entourage to enjoy.
Yeti Roadie 24
Best hard Yeti cooler
Specifications
Capacity: 2.11QT / 2L
Dimensions: 17.1 x 14.3 x 18 inches
Weight: 12.8lbs / 5.8kgs
Reasons to buy
• Rugged and durable premium construction
• Comes in many colors
• Superb insulation for its size
• Has an integrated carrying strap
Reasons to avoid
• Limited capacity for its size
• Very expensive
This Roadie 24 by Yeti is a fantastic option if you’re looking to carry food, drinks and ice to and from your boat.
Being built from hard plastic is a double-edged sword; although it offers far better insulation than a cooler backpack, it’s heavier and bulkier.
YETI Hopper Flip 8 Soft Cooler
Best soft Yeti cooler bag
Specifications
Capacity: 10lbs (ice only)
Dimensions: 29.2 x 20.3 x 26.7cm
Weight: 1.3kg
Reasons to buy
• Engineered to be tough
• Sleek design which is stylish and practical
• Lightweight and insulated
Reasons to avoid
• Limited capacity
• It’s expensive
Throw the Yeti Hopper Flip 8 Soft cooler over your shoulder and take all your essentials on your next trip. Good at keeping food and drink cool for a few hours, this bag is best for shorter outings.
With a matching bottle sling and other accessories like a dry gear case, there are plenty of items to add to your kit.
Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler
Best backpack Yeti Cooler
Specifications
Capacity: 20kg of ice
Dimensions: 46.0W X 25.1D X 46.0H CM
Weight: 2.5kgs
Reasons to buy
• Hands-free transportation
• Comes in three colors: black, charcoal and navy
• Available in two sizes
• Wine bottle compatible
Reasons to avoid
• Can be heavy to carry
• Cheaper options available
If you’re all about the adventure and like to trek or Meander while away, the Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler should be on the top of your wishlist.
A good companion in even the most remote places, it boasts incredible features like magnets to keep the cold locked in, impressive insulation and leakproof seams.
Yeti Tundra 65 Cooler
Best icebox Yeti Cooler
Specifications
Capacity: 65 Quarts
Dimensions: 78.2W X 43.9D X 40.6H CM
Weight: 13.2kgs
Reasons to buy
• It’s virtually indestructible
• Comes in many colors
• Available in 12 sizes
• Excellent thermal performance
Reasons to avoid
• Harder to manoeuvre
• Cheaper options available
For an icebox that stays firmly on deck, look no further than the Yeti Tundra 65 Cooler. Although it cannot guaranteed how long it will stay cool, there are many reports that the ice lasts for many days.
It’s also good to note that this option is described as the ‘most versatile cooler’ for a reason. It has plenty of room to store everything from your prized catch from a fishing trip to essentials for a party.
Yeti Tank 45 Insulated Ice Bucket
Specifications
Capacity: 43lb of ice
Dimensions: 53.7W X 42.2D X 53.7H CM
Weight: 5.9kg
Reasons to buy
• Built to last
• Comes in two colors
•Available in two sizes
Reasons to avoid
• It’s a bucket!
• It’s expensive
Do you enjoy hosting social events? The Yeti Tank 45 Insulated Ice Bucket will feel right at home on your boat if you enjoy having people around and need space to keep up to 52 cans cool.
We’ve all been there, the fridge is full, the cooler is full, guests have popped along with more drinks. It’s summer and there’s bags of ice chucked into a bucket for over flow drinks cooling. This is that bucket.
