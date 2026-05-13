Fliteboard and Mercury Racing team up for the ultimate e-Foil

Flite and Mercury Racing’s new collab is their fastest ever eFoil. Those looking to hit 30 knots on a hydrofoiler can now do just that!

When you take the world leader in electric hydrofoiling and pair them with the high-performance engineering of Mercury Racing, the result is bound to be record-breaking. The new Fliteboard Race isn’t just an evolution of the brand’s existing lineup; it is a dedicated speed-machine designed for those who find 20 knots a bit too pedestrian.

The 30-knot Barrier

At the heart of this collaboration between Fliteboard and Mercury Racing is a custom Race impeller. This new impeller has been engineered specifically for high-RPM output, which allows the board to hit a blistering top speed of 30 knots (roughly 34.5 mph). To put that in perspective, most recreational eFoils cruise comfortably at 15-18 knots.

To handle that kind of pace without sacrificing stability, Fliteboard has redesigned the geometry from the waterline up:

Aero-Dynamic Profile: The board component of the hydrofoiler features a longer, narrower silhouette. This reduces swing weight and sharpens the response during high-speed take-offs and aggressive touchdowns.

The board component of the hydrofoiler features a longer, narrower silhouette. This reduces swing weight and sharpens the response during high-speed take-offs and aggressive touchdowns. Low-Drag Strut: The strut has been optimised specifically for flat-water racing conditions, slicing through the water with minimal resistance.

The strut has been optimised specifically for flat-water racing conditions, slicing through the water with minimal resistance. FLITELab Integration: This is the first board to utilise the specialized FLITELab surf foiling wings, which the company claims provides the more ‘locked-in’ feel required when carving at pace.

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Modular power

What is, arguably, most impressive about the new Fliteboard Race is its versatility. Despite its high-performance design, it remains fully compatible with the entire Flitecell battery range allowing users to pick the battery pack option that best supports their use case:

The Sprint Setup: Use the 16.8Ah Nano battery for the lightest possible configuration, perfect for short, high-intensity heats.

Use the 16.8Ah Nano battery for the lightest possible configuration, perfect for short, high-intensity heats. The Endurance Setup: Switch to the heavier 40Ah Explore pack for extended sessions where you want to maintain high speeds over longer distances.

Design & aesthetics

Visually, the board makes no secret of its DNA. The carbon fibre detailing isn’t just for weight reduction; it’s a statement of intent. With motorsport-inspired contours and a sleek, aggressive stance, it looks fast even when it’s sitting on the dock.

For the serious enthusiast looking to bridge the gap between leisure and competitive racing, the Fliteboard Race represents the current pinnacle of personal watercraft technology.

Fliteboard Race specifications

Top Speed: 30 knots

Material: Premium Carbon Fiber

Wings: FLITELab Surf Series

Compatibility: All Flitecell batteries

Price: From £12,460

Find out more at Fliteboard.com

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