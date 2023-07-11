We loved testing this portable power station and it just got a huge £400 Prime Day discount

There are "Prime Day deals" and then there are Prime Day deals - this 40% discount on the Jackery Explorer 1000 stopped us in our tracks!

Shopping for the best Prime Day boating deals can be tough going, with a flurry of measly 5% discounts making the job of finding substantial discounts arduous.

So when we came across this 40% saving on the Jackery Explorer 1000, we had to share it with you.

But times are tough, so why do we think you should part with the best part of £630 (and sign up for Amazon Prime) to get this hefty unit?

Well, we can vouch for its reliability. MBY editor Hugo Andreae reviewed one last summer, using it on board his Karnic 2250 and even while camping at Glastonbury.

In his 4-star review, he wrote that: “As a cleaner, quieter, safer alternative to a portable petrol generator it makes perfect sense.”

This deal doesn’t include the optional pair of 100W solar panels that Jackery sells (normally priced at £273 each), but Hugo advises against investing in them, arguing that they take up too much deck space and take too long to charge (up to 16 hours according to our test).

Jackery’s recommended uses for the Explorer 1000 include powering 5W LED lights (up to 76hrs), a 60W cooler (up to 66hrs) and even a portable 60W television (up to 14hrs).

However, if you want to run more power-hungry devices like toasters or kettles, you’ll need to plump for a unit with a peak output of more than 50Ah.

Still not convinced? We’ll leave the final word to Hugo: “The joy of having a portable power station is that you suddenly start finding lots of other situations that are made immeasurably easier with access to 240V AC power.”

