Selva outboards introduces new 200hp model for 2021 season

Selva has been busy upgrading existing models and introducing new ones for the 2021 season.

Its range of outboard engines that span 2.5hp-300hp has been bolstered by a new 200hp Selva SEI WHALE XSR model.

Fitted with a 2,785cc four-cylinder 16V engine and electronic controls, Selva says that it has worked with an Italian engine-tuning company to remap the outboard’s ECU.

It’s the XSR remap which alters ignition and fuel injection timing and duration to create the “Sport” feel.

Article continues below…

VIDEO: Suzuki 200hp outboard engine tested The new four-cyclinder 200hp outboard from Suzuki has been given the Hugo Andreae treatment. Watch this video to hear his Does size matter? 350hp vs 300hp outboard in head-to-head test

Selva says that it makes a noticeable difference to throttle response – more like the feel of a 2-stroke than a standard 4-stroke, apparently.

Compared to the existing 200hp SEI WHALE, the XSR offers improved out-of-the-hole acceleration, mid-range torque, a sharper throttle response and lower fuel consumption.

Its V6 outboards (225hp and 250hp) now include a customised Selva DLC-Plus TFT 4.3in screen, which lets the operator monitor a variety of engine and sensor parameters.

The display shows engine data, with up to four additional sensors, allowing users to create their own screen configuration.

Both motors are based around a 4,169cc 24V DOHC V6 engine. All three are also available with clockwise or counter-clockwise propellers, making them ideal for twin engine installations.

Prices for outboards in the 2021 Selva range start from £18,959.