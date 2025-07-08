This Prime Day discounted 2-person boat tube got shocking amounts of air time in our testing

The Big Mable Boat Tube might not have topped our air time list, but it was a close second and is discounted by over $80 in the Prime Day sales

This Amazon Prime Day Boat Tube deal doesn’t actually come from Amazon, but US-based Chandlery, West Marine are running a concurrent sale in which the Big Mable Boat Tube is currently offered at $81 under RRP – unfortunately, this one is only available for our US readers.

Airhead Big Mable Boat Tube – Was $324.99 – Now $243.74

The Airhead Big Mable Boat Tube, offer really impressive airtime for a 2-person towable and also features dual towing points for extra security.

Not only that but the size and sofa shape of this tube mean that is can be used as a sunlounger if you’re looking for slightly less adrenaline-fuelled fun! View Deal

The great joy to ‘tubing’ is that unlike, say, wakeboarding and waterskiing, boat tubes or towables offer the most fun for the least skill – which is to say practically anyone can hit the water and start having fun in minutes.

MBY’s Hugo Andreae tested an array of the Best Boat Tubes and Towables and had the following to say about the Big Mable:

Resembling an inflatable sofa with a padded back wall and cushioned side rests, I was looking forward to a more relaxed ride after the rough and tumble of some of the other tubes on our test. Little did I realise that the Big Mable was going to provide some seriously large jumps, rivalling the O’Brien Screamer for the biggest air award.

When running in a straight line behind the boat, the sofa design provided a comfortable ride with the deep base and back rest helping absorb any impacts and the handles being well placed to hang on to. The side rests also proved invaluable for counterbalancing any tipping when being flung outside the wake.

The Big Mable did not quite live up to standard set by its predecessor, the Super Mable. But if you’re looking for a two-person boat tube that is all about thrills and spills, you’d be hard pushed to beat this – and very hard pushed to beat this price!