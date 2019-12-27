Toy of the month: Reliant X40L can carry just about anything

Who needs an amphibious RIB when the Reliant X40L can carry your Range Rover to the beach?

Superyacht tenders come in all shapes and sizes. Limo tenders, RIBs, even amphibious tenders that will transport you and your guests right up the beach.

But what about your Range Rover? How are you going to get that to the beach? Fear not, because Reliant Yachts has the answer. Say hello to the X40L Lander.

Constructed in aluminium, this 40ft boat has a landing craft style drop down flat bow that forms a ramp, allowing a vehicle to drive straight on or off.

Connected to the twin Cummins QSB 6.7 425hp engines are Hamilton jet drives rather than propellors allowing it to operate in shallow enough water to actually reach the beach, and pop-up winches allow it to be kedged onshore and back off again.

But if there’s no beach nearby, leave the 4×4 on the superyacht and use this as the beach instead. Flexiteek decking, a full outdoor galley, powerful hi-fi and a pop-up stone table that seats 14 turn this into a waterside party zone when required. Prices are available upon application.