2023 Motor Boat Awards: Oscars of boating heading back to Dusseldorf

The 2023 Motor Boat Awards will be celebrated in style at a live gala dinner during the 2023 Boot Düsseldorf boat show.

After pivoting to a virtual awards ceremony for the last two years, the MBY team were determined to put on a proper live show again to celebrate the best that the leisure boating industry has to offer.

Thanks to the support of long-term sponsors Sleipner, the 2023 Motor Boat Awards has now been confirmed for the evening of Tuesday 24 January at the Hotel Kö59 Düsseldorf.

The judging process is already underway for the eight categories of boats, with the shortlist of finalists due to be published next month. Representatives of the shortlisted finalists will receive their invitations shortly afterwards.

How to enter the 2023 Motor Boat Awards

All boats tested and published during 2022, up to and including the January 2023 issue, will automatically be entered into the running.

As always we choose a winner in each of our ten categories based on how well the boat performed during our rigorous sea trials but also how well it meets the requirements of its target market in relation to its size, style and price.

In some categories we also award a highly commended to boats which may not be as rounded as the winner but which have moved the game on in some significant way.

The two exceptions are the judges’ special award (given in recognition of outstanding achievement by a person or company) and the highly sought-after Customer Service award.

Nominations for the latter are now open – MBY readers and customers of any UK-based leisure marine company are encouraged to email their nominations to mby@futurenet.com along with their name, email address and a specific example of the service provided.