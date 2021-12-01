2022 Motor Boat Awards: 34 finalists revealed

After much deliberation, the judges have chosen the shortlist of finalists for the 2022 Motor Boat Awards. The winners will be revealed in our virtual ceremony next month.

The Motor Boat Awards are back and as our shortlist of finalists reveals, the competition is hotter than ever! The relaxation of travel restrictions over the summer has meant we’ve been able to test a much wider selection of craft than last year, so we’ve also increased the number and scope of categories to accommodate this influx of new models.

For the first time ever we have split the Sportsboat category into craft up to 30ft and craft over 30ft to reflect the growing popularity of this booming market segment. We have also introduced a new category of SUVs (Sports Utility Vessels) to cover the latest generation of sporty but practical wheelhouse cruisers.

Just like in 2021, the winners will be revealed in a virtual online event with the support of our sponsors Sleipner, meaning everyone is welcome to attend. Details of how to join will be announced early in the New Year. The event itself will take place in January with the full results also being published in the March 2022 edition of Motor Boat & Yachting.

As always, every boat in our shortlist of finalists has been thoroughly sea trialled by our world class team of highly experienced, impartial boat testers and judged solely on its ability to satisfy or exceed customer expectations. That’s why these awards are so highly rated by current and future boat owners as well as the manufacturers themselves.

Follow the links below to see our reviews and videos of the 2022 Motor Boat Awards finalists.

Sportsboats up to 30ft

Sportsboats over 30ft

SUVs

Sportscruisers up to 45ft



Sportscruisers over 45ft



Flybridges up to 60ft



Flybridges over 60ft



Custom yachts

The winners of the 2022 Motor Boat Awards in association with Sleipner will be announced next month during our virtual awards ceremony.

In addition to the 8 categories above, we will also be handing out a Judges’ Special Award and Customer Service Award.