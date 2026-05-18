Frauscher 797 Spectre first look: Almost 50 knots in this 26 footer

The new 797 Spectre, the second smallest of Frauscher’s six runabout models, delivers all the ingredients that have helped make the brand so recognisable.

There are the scalloped hull sides, the rail-free sheerline, the elegant teak-lined foredeck, the seamlessly integrated swim platform and the sunken cockpit, tucked deep behind a frameless tinted screen. Then there’s the power. While you get a Mercruiser 6.2L V8 350hp petrol engine as standard, you can upgrade that to a 8.3L MAG HO 430 for speeds in the region of 50 knots.

As usual, the standard spec is also pretty comprehensive. You get the teak decking and aft platform, the bow thruster, the 12in MFD, the Fusion stereo and the fridge. You can upgrade the white finish with metallic hull paint and diamond-stitched upholstery in a custom colour; and you can also improve usability with a bimini extension, transom shower and cockpit cover.

Given the slick, featureless nature of that foredeck, adding an electrical windlass would also make sense. And if precedent is anything to go by, it won’t be long before we see a slightly more practical “Spectre Air” centre-console 797 joining the fleet.

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Frauscher 797 Spectre specifciations

LOA: 26ft 0in (7.92m)

BEAM: 7ft 9in (2.37m)

ENGINES: Inboard V8 350/430hp petrol

TOP SPEED: 45 knots (est)

PRICE: from €259,000 ex VAT

CONTACT: www.frauscherboats.com

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