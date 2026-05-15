Leopard 53PC first look: Evolution of a Leopard

The award-winning Leopard 53PC gets a 2026 evolution, blending refined exterior living with modular luxury—all at an unchanged price point

The award-winning flagship of the Leopard fleet has received a well deserved overhaul – and given that the old model sold 142 units, it makes sense that this famous South African brand should be introducing a set of changes it describes as “evolutionary”. Launched at the Miami International Boat Show in February 2026, the key focus is the enhancement of the exterior living zones.

The aft cockpit, for instance, now offers a choice between a fixed layout and an open-plan deck with flexible furniture modules. It also gets a redesigned walk-through transom plus the option of an upgraded electric swim platform, which supplements its tender and water sports duties by expanding the cockpit in the raised position.

The flybridge gets in on the act with a more spacious seating arrangement plus modular backrests that enable you to adapt the space to your guests. And it’s been treated to new fabrics, a more sophisticated wet bar with integrated sink, grill and fridge, and a helm station with uprated ergonomics.

The internal main deck spaces get a bit of a refresh too with an easier flow of traffic, a more open-plan connection between galley, dining and lounge zones and a cleaner, more modern fit out – including a reworking of the lighting systems – and all without any substantial change in the price point.

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As for the accommodation, the Leopard 53PC again employs a pair of layout options to retain its appeal for both private owners and members of the Moorings yacht charter ownership programme. You can opt for a symmetrical four-cabin ensuite layout where each set of guests gets much the same deal; or the three-cabin variant with a private owner’s suite occupying one entire hull and features like a large island bed and a walk-in wardrobe.

Built by the renowned South African shipyard, Robertson and Caine, the hulls and engines remain unchanged. Yanmar 370hp diesels should deliver a top end of around 24 knots, alongside flat, efficient running all the way through the cruising band. But now that all the boat’s major systems are housed in a separate engine room, Leopard is claiming that the cruising experience ought to be smoother and quieter too.

Leopard 53PC specifications

LOA: 50ft 6in (15.40m)

BEAM: 3ft 3in (1.00m)

ENGINES: Twin Yanmar 370hp diesels

TOP SPEED: 24 knots

PRICE: From €1,359M ex VAT

CONTACT: leopardcatamarans.com

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