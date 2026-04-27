Astondoa 577 Coupé first look: Luxury meets grit

Astondoa’s new coupé pairs radical Spanish style with a 44-knot punch. Luxury meets grit in this bold, triple-V12-powered offshore master

This new high-performance coupé is every bit as different as you would expect of Spanish builder, Astondoa, and its radical styling fully embodies that. With its plumb bow, fine entry, aggressive spray rails and long tinted windows, all set off by decorative steelwork, recessed LED lighting and dramatic flourishes in the mouldings, it’s a treat to look at.

It’s well arranged too. Ahead of the high-low aft platform, beneath the raised sunbed, the garage is big enough to swallow a 2.8m tender, which is not huge for a boat of this scale. But you do get an interesting choice of engines – either twin IPS-800s or (remarkably) a triple rig of ripsnorting 600hp V12 outboards.

Further forward, it’s good to see that a beam just in excess of 15ft creates a lovely broad cockpit that is covered in its entirety by a full-width hardtop. That provides the shelter for a really sociable eight-man dining station with walkaround side decks and a pair of drop-down terraces to expand the aft deck. Ahead of that, a transverse galley, comprising two big parallel cabinets, provides all the ice, refrigeration, storage and work surface you could want; and beyond the central three-man helm, a set of aft-facing seats in the forepeak creates a neat little lunch zone at the leading edge of the island sunbed.

The helm is also a bit of a treat, courtesy of three raised offshore seats, carbon fibre detailing, a central helm position, a one-piece glass screen, an upper tier with three 16in plotters and a neat arrangement of throttles, thrusters and joystick, all at the right hand. And when you step down below, things could hardly be more Astondoa.

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The central atrium features a really well appointed day heads to starboard and a large breakfast bar to port, with plenty of little extras, like a coffee machine and wine fridge, so you don’t have to head up top to grab food and drink. There’s also a lovely VIP cabin with a large lounge seat; and the owners midships cabin also feels very striking, thanks to a diagonal bed and all kinds of extravagance in the fit and finish.

All of this luxury does, however, cost a fair bit. While it goes from €1.35m plus tax, a more realistic price is likely to be closer to, or even a little beyond, the €2m mark.

Astondoa 577 Coupé specifications

LOA: 50ft 11in (15.52m)

BEAM: 15ft 1in (4.61m)

ENGINES: Twin IPS-800s / triple 600hp V12s TOP

SPEED: From 40 knots

PRICE: From €1.35m ex VAT

CONTACT: astondoa.com

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