World’s Coolest Boats: Say Carbon 42 – If McLaren built a boat…

Blending supercar performance with a sleek, minimalist design, the SAY 42 Carbon is a high-performance dayboat that delivers incredible speed and head-turning style in a lightweight, carbon

“Three, two, one, and here we go!” And with that, James Blanchfield of SE Yachting, dealer for SAY Carbon Yachts in Ibiza, nailed the throttles and a combined 860hp spread across two engines, 16 cylinders and 12.4 litres got busy, hurling this 42ft carbon fibre powerboat up towards its maximum speed of an incredible 50 knots.

But it’s not just the performance, everything about this boat is super cool, starting with the colour which, on our test boat, was a beautiful (and very appropriate) ice blue. However as it’s a painted finish, you can have pretty much whatever you want.

Very much the dayboat/weekender, there’s not a lot beneath that low sleek and long foredeck. Limber under the low access and you’ll find nothing to keep Princess or Fairline awake at night.

There’s a double bed, plenty of natural light from skylights and large hull windows and a heads with a loo and shower, into which the floor has been dropped just enough to grant standing headroom. It’s all you need for a day out, a loo, a shower and somewhere for a nap.

No, out in the cockpit is where you want to be aboard this rocket ship. Very much the fun zone, it sweeps down almost to water level aft, where you’ll find a large sunpad with access either side, both fitted with deck showers.

Ahead of this is a dinette with a small bar area, and ahead of that, the business end – two beautiful sculptured carbon fibre helm seats on full suspension Shockwave S6 shock absorbing bases, which brings me neatly back to where we came in, nailing those throttles as we left Palma harbour.

The whole boat weighs just 4.5 tonnes, and that’s including a heavy Seakeeper 2 gyro stabiliser, and beneath the waterline a Petestep hull features specially shaped deflectors that reduce drag at high speed. It’s why this twin V8 petrol boat consumes just 45 litres per hour at 20 knots.

But we’re not doing 20 knots, we’re carving epic turns at double that speed in a €1million pared-back high performance machine that looks and feels like an aquatic McLaren.

And right now, we’re the coolest boat in the bay!

Say Carbon 42 specifications

YEAR: Current

LOA: 13m

BEAM: 4m

POWER: Twin Volvo Penta 430hp V8 petrol engines

SPEED: 50 knots

PRICE WHEN NEW: €1m

