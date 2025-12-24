First cruise reflections: The joys of exploring Cornwall’s hidden harbours

After facing Storm Betty, Tim Steel and his family took their new cruiser Iolar west to the Fal and Helford rivers to test her comfort, independence, and seakeeping

Our new boat Iolar arrived at the end of October, just as the last glimpses of summer were fading. However, before she became ours, we had enjoyed two weekends of sea trials on the stunning Pembrokeshire coast as part of Dale’s handover process. We also had a confidence-inspiring “rough-water tuition” session with Mike Reynolds in early October. Over the winter and spring, we made numerous short trips, but we were itching to be away for longer, to explore somewhere new and to experience life on board Iolar.

Dealing with Betty

Our summer holiday began with a week of sailing in Greece, but the second half was reserved for Iolar. The plan was to head west and explore the Fal and Helford rivers for ten days. As we boarded our flight home, guess what – Storm Betty hit the UK with gusts in excess of 50 knots.

It initially seemed like a deal breaker, but happily, all was not lost. The forecast looked set to improve so we drove straight to Iolar from the airport. The next morning, the sea state was calming quickly, with lighter winds and a 1.5m head sea. To ease ourselves in, I had booked our first night in Mylor Marina.

We reminded ourselves over a coffee why we had chosen Iolar: a boat that could handle less than perfect conditions. Coupled with memories of our rough-water tuition, that gave us the confidence we needed to cast off and head west. Iolar ate up the miles with ease, and a little over two hours later, we entered the Fal and anchored at Molunan beach. This allowed our son Joe to have a swim before heading to Mylor for the night.

Recommended videos for you

Finding our rhythm

The next morning, we topped up the fuel tanks in Falmouth. One of the key objectives when speccing Iolar was to have the independence to explore. Our main fuel source is, of course, diesel, which we carry in plentiful quantities. As well as the engines, the diesel powers a generator and our heating.

Everything else is electric: induction hob, electric oven, two fridges, even the outboard for the tender. Add in a hefty bank of lithium-ion batteries and we can run the boat for a few days in silence, before charging on the move or with the generator. Water is really the only other limiting factor. We carry 420L in our tank, so this would be a good chance to see how far we could make that go.

From Falmouth, it was a short hop to Helford, via a lunch stop anchored at Porthallow. We picked up one of the visitor moorings, and that became our base for the next few days. It was magical. Morning swims off the aft platform became the routine.

We explored the river and villages on our 2.8m aluminium RIB (carried on snap davits) and an inflatable paddleboard. From afternoons at beautiful Bosahan Cove to drifting in Frenchman’s Creek in the stillness of early morning, it felt like something really special. Evenings brought barbecues on the deck and meals in local pubs. We had the unexpected bonus of bumping into friends who were just three moorings away on their sailing yacht.

We quickly settled into an easy rhythm and Iolar was perfect. Our cabin is spacious, and the bed is large and comfortable thanks to a proper sprung mattress. Joe was equally happy in his cabin, and we found ourselves using the whole boat, including that huge foredeck and even the roof!

St Mawes and Mevagissey

Eventually, the time came to move on. The next stop was St Mawes, where we picked up another swinging mooring. We showered and dressed up (well, clean shorts and a T-shirt) for dinner ashore. After that, Annette and I enjoyed a glass of wine and a snooze in the cockpit under blankets and a clear night sky.

As we left the Fal and Helford behind, we were going to head for Fowey until a quick look in our cruising guide mentioned a handful of visitor moorings in Mevagissey. As we approached, the friendly harbour master confirmed that one of the moorings was free and we were indeed small enough to use it. The fore-and-aft moorings were another first for us.

We made a plan and, with a bit of help from another visiting yacht on the mooring behind, we were secured and ready to enjoy the hustle and bustle of this lovely little fishing port. The next morning brought blustery conditions as we set off for the River Yealm. We spent our last two nights there on a beautiful mooring in the main pool, thanks to another friendly and helpful harbour master.

The learning curve

Our ten days had flown by and, as we sat in the warm sun in the Yealm, we reflected on what we had learned. Firstly, it does take a day or two to settle into the rhythm of living on board, but the experience of exploring and living on Iolar was brilliant. Secondly, for a boat under 40ft, Iolar is incredibly spacious and comfortable, while remaining easy for us to handle as a couple and not too big to stop us visiting smaller harbours.

Thirdly, we can get ten days out of our water tank, even with regular showers. Coupled with the generator and lithium-ion batteries, that means we’re able to explore independently, as long as we have diesel in our tanks. Fourthly, Iolar’s immense seakeeping capability means that, while we do have to keep tabs on the weather, we’re much less anxious about it and that broadens the possibilities.

And finally, an electric windlass makes anchoring a joy. We had never had one before and we now try to stop and anchor as often as we can for meals or swims or just to relax. In short, our first cruise on board Iolar was everything we’d hoped for and more. It certainly opened our eyes to how much further we could go. And for proof of that, we’ve since been to north Cornwall, to the Scillies, to Wales and to Ireland – and often in the kind of weather that might once have put us off.

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.

Plus you’ll get our quarterly Custom Yachting supplement where we share the last on offer in the superyacht world and at the luxury end of the market. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.