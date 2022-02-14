Bladerunner BR45 GTO first look: 1,800hp speedster should crack 70 knots

Ice Marine is developing an ultra-high-performance outboard powered version of its Bladerunner BR45GT, called the Bladerunner BR45 GTO.

The Bladerunner BR45 GTO will be propelled by no less than three of Mercury’s new 600hp V12 Verado outboard motors for a claimed top speed of around 70 knots (80mph).

Until now the standard version of this premium hardtop sportscruiser has been powered by triple Volvo Penta D6-370 diesels on sterndrives for a still rapid top speed of 50 knots.

However, the first one built actually had triple Cummins 550hp diesels and Arneson surface drives and was also topping out at around 70 knots.

The triple-step ‘air-entrapment’ monohull platform, which was co-developed in the mid-90s by Ice Marine and British powerboat guru Lorne Campbell, will be largely unchanged for the Bladerunner BR45 GTO, save for a few tweaks to the running surfaces and a new transom to take the outboards.

By trapping air between the main hull and the two slender outriggers it creates lift to reduce the wetted surface area and promote a fast, efficient and unusually stable ride.

Down below will be configured largely for day-boating with a small galley and seating area, a heads with a shower-stall and a day-bed in the bow.

The cockpit of the first Bladerunner BR45GTO will also be uprated to take account of its newfound performance, replacing the standard booth seating with no fewer than eight Ullman Echelon shock-mitigation seats.

The price of the Bladerunner BR45GTO is expected to be around £1.15 million excluding tax. Ice Marine’s first three BR45s went to the Far East, Greece, and the third vessel stayed in the UK.

Bladerunner BR45 GTO specification

LOA: 44ft 11in / 13.7m

Beam: 13ft 9in / 4.2m

Draft: 2ft 11in / 0.9m

Displacement (light): 9,750kg

Fuel capacity: 1,400 litres

Water capacity: 250 litres

CE category: B

Engines: Triple Mercury 600hp V12 Verado

Top speed: 70 knots

Starting price: £1,150,000 (ex. VAT)