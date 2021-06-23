Blink and you might miss the Technohull Omega 47, the new flagship of the Greek yard’s luxury performance RIB range.

With engine options which include twin inboards on surface drives, twin V12 600hp Mercury outboards or four of Mercury’s 450hp Racing motors the Technohull Omega 47’s top speed is a staggering 80 knots.

Think about that for a second: you can cruise at 50 knots and still be a whole 30 knots away from the boat’s top speed! Thankfully, Technohull has put in the work to ensure the hull can handle the savagery attached to its back end.

The twin-stepped hull, developed in-house over a period of five years, produces a natural air cushion which allows the boat to plane at low speeds, improves stability and, according to the yard, is 10-15% more efficient than previous hull designs.

That said, when you’ve got 1,200hp of V12 Mercury outboards perched on the transom, efficiency is unlikely to be top of your agenda.

Comfort will be though, and here the Technohull Omega 47 scores well. Not just on deck, either, where there is a small dinette and a comprehensive wetbar tucked behind the six heavily bolstered seats and driver-focussed helm.

Despite its hair-raising performance and slender beam there is a decent cabin for a couple to weekend in with a separate bathroom.

Yes, a 45ft RIB is a niche option but there are few faster ways to travel on the water this side of a P1 racing boat, and that doesn’t have a toilet.

Technohull Omega 47 specifications

LOA: 45ft 3in (13.8m)

Beam: 11ft 8in (3.6m)

Engines: Quad outboard or twin inboard up to 1,800hp

Top speed: 80 knots

Price from: €500,000-600,000 (ex. VAT)