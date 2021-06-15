Boat Fail: Kite tubing craze reaches scary new heights

This week’s Boat Fail features an inner tube that thinks it can fly, and a poor rider holding on for dear life

Riding an inner tube as it is towed behind a motorboat is one of the simplest and most enjoyable watersports, but for some it is too simple and not dangerous enough.

Enter the new craze of kite tubing, which takes inner tubing to a new level, as the inflatable raft is designed to catch the air and rise up into the sky.

Daredevil enthusiasts aim to outdo each other by filming their kite tubes rising higher and higher above the water, but as Sir Isaac Newton taught us: what goes up must come down.

In this week’s Boat Fail, we feature a kite tube skipper who has something of an Icarus complex, looking to send his rider ever higher.

After watching the tube coast gracefully for almost 30 seconds, the skipper ups the revs, at which point a crosswind causes havoc with the precarious inflatable.

Clearly not a sport for the faint of heart, we would advise anyone looking to try kite tubing to stick to private lakes and know their limits.

To watch this week’s Boat Fail, which contains strong language, click on the video player below: