Cockwells Duchy Sport first look: Is this the perfect wake-surfing day boat?

Cockwells has released details of a new Duchy sportsboat designed to fulfill a buyer’s enquiry for the perfect wake surfing day-boat.

Based on a completely new platform, this 36ft 9in (11.2m) model provides a semi-walkaround layout with wraparound windscreen and radar arch.

The cockpit includes pilot, co-pilot and observer seats by the helm, a small dinette, wetbar, sunpads and open-stepped transom with swim platform.

A cuddy cabin houses a convertible vee-shaped dinette and a separate heads compartment to port.

The standard propulsion is twin 370hp 8LV diesel Yanmars on sterndrives. Lightly loaded, its top speed should be close to 40 knots with a comfortable fast cruise of 30 knots.

Prices start at £506,400 including VAT (£422,000 ex. tax). The standard spec is high but expect to pay more for options like gyro-stabilisers.

The first Duchy Sport has already been sold and is under construction at Cockwells‘ Mylor Creek Boatyard near Falmouth, Cornwall, ready for launch in spring 2022.