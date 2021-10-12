Tree-huggers rejoice. Greenline’s new hybrid flagship, the Greenline 68 Oceanclass Hybrid, can run, as well as have fun, in the sun.

There are times when you just want to enjoy the peace, the quiet and the squawk of seagulls on the bow rail.

With Greenline’s latest hybrid-powered 68-footer/20-metre, making its show debut at the 2021 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, that means the option of gliding along at seven knots for around 25 nautical miles in stealthy, zero-emission silence.

And when you’ve reached that remote, idyllic anchorage and dropped the hook, there’s no need to crank-up the gen-set; this new Greenline 68 Oceanclass Hybrid can go for two days on battery power alone.

The secret here is the Greenline’s 320kWh lithium battery bank that’s juiced by a flybridge hardtop crammed with integrated solar panels.

When the batteries start to lose their power, there’s a pair of 25kW diesel generators on hand to fill-in. And these can power a pair of 100kW electric motors that can punch the Greenline 68 Oceanclass, briefly, to 12 knots, or if you throttle back to five knots, take you an impressive 1,000 nautical miles.

Feel the need for some real speed, a pair of super-efficient 850-horse CAT C12 diesels can punch the 68 to a top speed of 22 knots, or damn-the-emissions 28 knots with the optional 1,150hp C18s.

Of course, another real appeal of electric power is that it reduces the need for those big diesels to run at idle – say waiting outside a marina, or for a bridge opening. That means fewer engine hours and reduced maintenance.

Green machine, or not, this Slovenian-built 68 Oceanclass is one impressive-looking cruiser. We love its striking hull design featuring that distinctive mix of portholes and bigger, glass openings, and those swept-back superstructure windows.

Greenline 68 Oceanclass Hybrid specification

LOA: 68ft 3ins (20.8m)

Beam: 17ft 11ins (5.4m)

Engines: Twin 850hp CAT C12

Top speed: 22 knots

Starting price: $2.95 million