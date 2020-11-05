The great Escape: Feadship’s latest concept is the stuff of superyacht dreams

Dutch megayacht builder Feadship has unveiled its most spectacular concept yet, which features a secret submarine dock...

Called Escape, it features a central atrium with a glass elevator and a moon pool that not only allows guests views of the sea beneath the boat but doubles as a salt-water swimming pool and secret submarine dock.

There’s even a concealed garage on the foredeck for a MyCopter passenger drone and a greenhouse for growing flowers and vegetables. It’s all wrapped in a futuristic design with a strong focus on sustainability.

As well as featuring a hybrid electric propulsion system and an ultra-efficient hull, it will have more solar panels than any other yacht afloat and a host of onboard recycling systems, including the micro-management of heat to minimise any wasted energy.

Feadship’s marketing and brand director Farouk Nefzi says this is not just a pie-in-the-sky concept and could be built for a client with deep enough pockets.

Escape was based on the wish list of a fictional rock star and has a projected LOA of 110m. No price has been announced but we’d estimate that this superyacht would cost you somewhere in the region of €350 million.