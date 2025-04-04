Sunseeker Announces Three New Superyachts

Sunseeker is moving back into the big league with the formation of a new Superyacht Division and three stunning new models over 100ft.

The first to arrive will be the Sunseeker 120 Yacht. An evolution of the successful Sunseeker 116 Yacht, rather than an all-new boat, it has been substantially updated with new deck and superstructure mouldings as well as a fresh interior.

As with the latest Sunseeker Manhattan 68, the 116’s distinctive shark-fin hardtop supports have been replaced by slimmer, more modern looking forward raked ones. However, it’s the new design of the foredeck lounge that is likely to hold the biggest appeal.

Not only does this feature a larger, more sociable hexagonal outdoor seating area with twin tables and matching hot tub and sunloungers but crucially it also has direct access from the flybridge via a raised starboard side-deck. Accommodation for up to 10 guests will include a full-beam main-deck owner’s cabin underneath that lounge.

Certified by RINA, and capable of being MCA and Tier III compliant, the new 120 Yacht will be powered by twin MTU 12V or 16V 2000 Series diesels for a top speed of around 24 knots. There will also be a tender garage big enough for a 21ft (6.5m) RIB, as well as a pair of big three-seat PWCs. The first 120 is due to start lamination later this year and launch in late 2026/early 2027.

Next up should be the Sunseeker 135 Yacht, a full trideck model based on broadly the same technical platform as the former 131/40M Yacht models. However, instead of the big 4000 Series MTUs used in the older craft, the 135 will use the smaller and less thirsty 2000 Series.

Expect to see the first of those splash some time later in 2027. Less is known about the details of this but early renderings show a completely new beach club stern with folding platforms either side of a glass walled hot tub and tiered steps leading down to a sunbed just above water level.

The most exciting new model but also furthest from production is the all-new Sunseeker Ocean 460, currently scheduled to launch in 2028. With an LOA of around 150ft and a volume of just under 500GT, it will push the limits of composite motor yacht construction and almost certainly require a new facility being built at its Osprey Quay site in Portland.

Notable for its vertical bow – a first for Sunseeker – and a huge asymmetric beach club featuring a large folding terrace to port and a side-mounted tender garage to starboard, it will introduce a striking new aesthetic for the brand.

Although Sunseeker is no stranger to this market segment, having delivered 149 yachts over 100ft since it first breached the threshold in 2000, it has shied away from announcing new models in recent years. Now thanks to renewed confidence in the market and fresh funding from its Italian and American investors, it is once again venturing back above the 100ft mark.

