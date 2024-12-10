New Feadship megayacht Concept ‘could actually be built’

Dutch superyacht builder Feadship’s latest Feadship 'C' concept sounds like it might have been inspired by one of Roald Dahl’s children’s books...

Much like the famous chocolate factory in Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator, the Feadship ‘C’ concept features a glass lift that bursts out of the roof. Thankfully, in this case it stays firmly attached to the yacht’s central mast as a latter day crow’s nest, rather than flying off into space!

In fact, Feadship says the true inspiration was diamonds because this year marks the brand’s 75th anniversary – its diamond jubilee. This connection was explored in such depth that one senior designer spent time with gem cutters in Amsterdam to understand how facet patterns can be used to draw in and reflect light.

Glazing plays a key role in the aesthetics of the design, from its aft beach club to a full- height central atrium, through which the glass elevator runs. As with several other elements, including the two plunge pools, the lift is hexagonal, mirroring the facets of a gemstone.

The new concept yacht is simply referred to as ‘C’, partly as a play on the words sea and see, but also because diamonds are composed of carbon – C in the periodic table.

There’s much more to this 75m (246ft) megayacht than its shining centrepiece. It uses methanol fuel cells to power its steerable electric thrusters. Other innovations include fold-out ‘hammerhead’ stabilisers that not only reduce roll but also generate power.

Although designed to showcase what Feadship can do, this concept yacht stands out from other pie-in-the-sky projects because it could actually be built if a wealthy buyer commissioned it.

