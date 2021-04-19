Poole-based Salterns is to be the exclusive UK distributor for new Swedish RIB manufacturer Fugu Powerboats.

This new brand hopes to buck the trend for outboard craft with its range of fast, fuel efficient inboard powered RIBs.

Currently, it only has one model in the range, the Fugu 29, which sports a single 370hp Mercruiser diesel engine on a Bravo 3 sterndrive. Intriguingly, it also features a soft-riding Petestep hull as seen on the new X-Yachts X-Power 33.

This combination offers all the usual advantages of diesel efficiency and ready availability of fuel but also delivers blistering performance. The quoted top speed is 60 knots while at 40 knots it is said to burn less than 1 litre per nautical mile.

Article continues below…

Other claimed benefits of the Fugu 29 include a fixed sunbed, a full-width bathing platform and lower insurance. And thanks to its standard catalytic converter (outboard engines don’t have one) emissions of CO and NOx are lower too.

The deck layout features four swivelling jockey seats and a centre console with side steps to the bow. It also hides a cuddy cabin with a double berth but no separate heads.

In the UK the base price of the Fugu 29 is £134,900 inc VAT, but the first stock boat has a set of extras pushing the price up to almost £161,000 inc VAT. Sporting a stealthy black livery, it is expected to arrive in the UK in May.