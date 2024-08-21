James Bond’s Birthday Gift to the RNLI

Daniel Craig, best known for his portrayal of James Bond, is celebrating the RNLI's 200th anniversary by auctioning off two exclusive motorcycles inspired by his role in the iconic spy franchise

A lifelong supporter of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), Daniel Craig has donated the motorcycles, a gesture that is set to raise vital funds for the charity dedicated to saving lives at sea.

The motorcycles, a #003/250 Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition and a #001/250 Tiger 900 Bond Edition, are modelled after the bikes featured in the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die. These limited-edition bikes, which sold out on the day of their launch, will be auctioned through Bonhams|Cars Motorcycles at the Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show on October 12th and 13th, 2024, in Staffordshire, UK.

Adding to the allure of the auction, the winning bidders will also secure a unique riding experience with Bond stunt co-ordinator Lee Morrison and 007 stunt double Paul Edmondson. Both motorcycles will come hand-signed by Daniel Craig, complete with original V5C documents bearing his name and certificates of authenticity signed by Craig and Triumph Motorcycles’ CEO, Nick Bloor.

Craig’s connection to the RNLI runs deep, with roots in Hoylake, near where he grew up. His past involvement includes supporting a station campaign at Hoylake and going afloat with the lifeboat crew at Ramsgate.

Reflecting on his lifelong bond with the charity, Craig said, “The RNLI has been close to my heart all my life since growing up near the RNLI station at Hoylake. I have incredible memories of going afloat with the RNLI crew at Ramsgate to experience firsthand what it’s like to be part of the organisation that has saved over 146,000 lives since starting up over 200 years ago.”

He added, “I am honoured and immensely proud to support the RNLI and hope the auction of Triumph’s Limited Edition Bond motorcycles proves popular. The riding experience with Lee Morrison and Paul Edmondson adds another unique and exciting dynamic to the lots.”

Jayne George, RNLI Director of Fundraising, expressed her gratitude for Craig’s continued support, noting, “It’s incredible to have Daniel’s support in our 200th year and continue our special relationship which started back when he was a child in Hoylake.

“The money raised from the auction will make a huge difference. It will enable us to invest in vital training and equipment for our lifesavers as well as helping us to deliver water safety advice to the public so we can prevent people getting in trouble at sea.”

