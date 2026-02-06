Windy SR77 first look: Largest ever Windy boat sports superyacht looks

The new Windy SR77 will be the largest Windy model to date, and it even has a Transformers-style stern platform for bathing

Windy has started work on its biggest and most extreme model yet. Called the Windy SR77, it’s the closest thing yet to a Windy superyacht with the looks, performance and luxury to impress even the pickiest of customers.

Designed by Malcolm McKeon, the Windy SR77 features far more voluptuous styling than the smaller SR models with deeply sculpted topsides, hidden hull windows and a sleek hardtop.

The aggressive looks are matched by an equally punchy choice of drivetrains. Performance enthusiasts are likely to go for the twin 1,800hp V12 MANs linked to waterjets to minimise drag when running at speed but even the more sensible option of triple 1,000hp Volvo Penta IPS1350s is likely to give a top speed of more than 40 knots.

When combined with a generous fuel capacity of 8,000 litres, this should give an impressive cruising range of 600nm at 30 knots or more.

Stackable sliding glass doors along both sides of the hard top enable the helm and central section of the main deck to be opened or closed depending on the weather but there’s no doubt where its priorities lie.

Windy SR77’s decks

With its expansive open aft deck, wide walkaround side decks and long sunbed-equipped bow, this is primarily designed as a fun-in-the sun machine, enabling you to get to your chosen bay as quickly as possible, bag the best spot and kick back in style. A Transformer stern platform gives easy access to the sea, with a plug-in shower to rinse off afterwards and a sunbed for tanning duties.

The layout of the lower deck is down to the owner, although there are various off-the-shelf suggestions for the front half featuring various combinations of lounge, galley and either three or four ensuite guest cabins. The aft half is reserved for machinery, tanks and a space amidships for one or two crew.

Tooling for the first SR77 is already being built at Windy’s Swedish yard in Vastervik with completion of the boat due in 2028. As each one is being built to order, the price has not been made public.

