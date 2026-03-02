Tykun X first look: Super high-performance chase boat

Blending military grit with superyacht style, the Tykun X is a 55-knot custom chase boat that’s as practical as it is high-performance

Here’s a boat that treads a lovely line between the rugged and the refined. Designed on the basis of extensive experience in the military sector from Italian parent company, MED Group, the Tykun X is a custom-built 10m chase boat with serious performance.

In addition to a wide cruising range from 25 and 40 knots, it has a claimed top speed of 55 knots thanks to a pair of 400hp, Mercury outboards.

The proven commercial hull is said to deliver composed handling and in spite of its superyacht chase boat styling, it looks impressively workmanlike too. The single-level walkaround decks, elevated freeboard, closed transom, thick foam rubbing strake, reverse screen and optional canvasses for enclosing the helm add a welcome dose of practicality.

On board leisure is also well catered for. The drop-down bulwarks are present and correct and, while the cockpit is fully configurable, the first model’s twin convertible C-shaped sofa layout looks like a brilliantly sociable set up.

Recommended videos for you

There’s also storage under the rear sofa, which could be used for Seabobs and other toys or towables, plus a large customisable wet bar, a generous forward sun pad and a bow cabin with heads and V-berth. As an alternative to a big RIB or sportsboat, it makes a lot of sense.

Tykun X specifications

LOA: 34ft 5in (10.50m)

BEAM: 9ft 6in (2.90m)

ENGINES: twin Mercury Verado 400hp outboards

TOP SPEED: 55 knots

PRICE: TBC

CONTACT: tykun.eu

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.

Plus you’ll get our quarterly Custom Yachting supplement where we share the last on offer in the superyacht world and at the luxury end of the market. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.