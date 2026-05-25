Manari 52 first look: Miami-based speedster that looks the part

This 52 footer from Miami-based Manari offers sparkling performance and a rear beach club that is a rarity in boat of this size

This new Manari 52, the first model from the Miami-based brand, is extremely rapid by the standards of an IPS-equipped 52-footer. Equipped with a pair of Volvo Penta D8-IPS800 diesels and a hull form from Mulder Design, it will apparently reach speeds in the region of 45 knots.

It looks the part too, thanks to its clean, purist lines and sleek, low-slung superstructure. But if this boat excites with its pace and style, there’s nothing especially new or unusual about the main deck arrangement.

An aft sunbed leads onto a convertible dinette with a central table. Ahead of this, a transverse wet bar butts up against a bank of helm seats and it’s all orbited by a set of symmetrical side decks that lead forward to a second lounge in the bow.

Back aft, an open transom helps connect you to the water and that connection is augmented by a drop-down hydraulic swim platform, plus a pair of folding terraces – one on either side of the central sunbed. It’s clearly a sunny-weather, dayboat-centric, beach-club-style layout with ease of movement and open-air parties at its heart and in that regard, it ought to work well.

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But there are some more surprising elements here too. There’s a neat walkway between the split wet bar and the two pairs of helm seats that enables you to move fore and aft along a walkway at the heart of the social zone.

The finer elements of detailing, like the subtle angles in the furniture and the stylish T-top that flares out above the cockpit dinette are also very pleasing. And while this is principally a day boat, it does a decent job for some relaxed weekending too.

The lower deck space is split between a forward owner’s cabin and a twin guest cabin amidships. Between them, a lounge on the port side looks across to a starboard bathroom and a breakfast bar. There is only one bathroom and there are no windows, nor an access door in the mid cabin; and cooking has to be done up at the open-air wet bar, so it’s by no means a genuine cruising machine. But long hull windows do a good job of brightening the lounge and the fit-out looks first-class.

Manari 52 specification

LOA: 52ft 0in (15.85m)

Beam: 15ft 0in (4.59m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta D8-IPS800 diesels

Top speed: 45 knots

Price: €1.5M ex VAT

Contact: manariyachts.com

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