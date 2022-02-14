Countdown to Miami Boat Show 2022: Regal 38 Fly

The new Regal 38 Fly, launching at the 2022 Miami Boat Show, spurns outboards for twin inboard motors...

Doctor Who’s Tardis couldn’t squeeze-in more space than Regal Boats’ latest flybridge model, the Regal 38 Fly, which is making its global debut at MIBS.

This thing boasts a midships stateroom with a walk-around king-size bed along with a cosy two-seat sofa. Up in the bow there’s a queen with easy access on both sides, and under-bed storage voluminous enough to double as a third cabin.

And one more cool, below-decks feature; a stand-alone shower on the port side, and a toilet and sink to starboard. The thinking here? It lets two people get ready at the same time.

Orlando, Florida-based Regal is slipping this new inboard-powered 38 into its burgeoning line-up, alongside the outboard-powered 38 FXO flybridge, 38 XO outboard coupe, and inboard 38 Grande Coupe. That’s a whole lot of 38s.

Of course, with triple outboard power being all the rage right now, we’re not sure why buyers would give up the extra storage space needed to accommodate a pair of 600hp Volvo D4s, or optional 860-horse Volvo petrol V8s. But choice is a good thing, right?

Inboards or outboards, this stylish Regal 38 Fly is all about having fun in the sun. Yes, the flybridge itself is a little on the compact side – and there doesn’t seem to be too much protection offered by the low windshield and low rails.

But there’s a huge sunpad on the bow along with a clever tilt-up section that’s so far forward it must give the same sensation as Leo and Kate in Titanic.

In the cockpit, big, sliding doors open-up the area to the salon, with a barbecue on one side and a sink, cooktop and fridge inside – perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining.

And being Regal, there are endless choices of colors, materials, fixtures and fittings to create exactly the boat you want.

Regal 38 Fly specification

LOA: 38ft 9in (11.8m)

Beam: 11ft 11in (3.6m)

Engines: 2 x Volvo D4 600hp

Top speed: TBC

Starting price: TBC