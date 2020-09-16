Sitting squarely in the middle of Prestige’s flybridge lineup, the 590 is a good option for those looking to upsize in the UK but who still want something that can be accommodated by most British marinas.

This 60-footer, with the option of Cummins Zeus pods or V-drives, should be manageable enough for an experienced couple to handle but still has more than enough space to host and sleep larger parties.

A separate access master suite grants Prestige 590 owners a great deal of privacy from the guest accommodation forward, which comprises a VIP ensuite with a particularly spacious bathroom and a good twin ensuite to port.

Aft, there is the option to have a single crew cabin, but the tender garage option will likely be more appealing to the owner-run brigade that the Prestige 590 will surely attract.

Specification

LOA: 61ft 4in (18.7m)

Beam: 15ft 11in (4.84m)

Engines: Twin 600hp Cummins 8.3

Top speed: 29 knots

Starting price: £1,010,000 (inc. VAT)