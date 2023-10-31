Reporting from the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival, MBY editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Bluegame BGM75, which was making its global debut...

After all the hype about Bluegame’s first multihull not being a motor cat but a monohull that happens to have two hulls, it was fascinating to see how it works in practice. Inevitably the truth lies somewhere between the two.

Legendary French naval architect Philippe Briand has done a good job of disguising the usual boxy aesthetics of a motor cat by limiting the beam to around 35% of the length (most power cats are around 50%), concealing the gap between the hulls at the stern with a tender garage and adopting some of the styling cues of the BGX range, but there’s no hiding it when viewed from bow-on.

In fact, thanks to the pronounced v-shape of the bridge deck linking the two hulls, the BGM75 looks a bit like a narrow trimaran. The illusion is arguably more convincing once you’re onboard, particularly on the lower deck, where that same deep bridge deck allows the cabins to spread across the full beam of the boat rather than being confined to the width

of the individual hulls.

That is most apparent in the forward owner’s cabin which runs from hull to hull all on one level rather than dropping down on either side of the sleeping area. An unusual curved deckhead that segues into the forward bulkhead enhances the effect, giving the appearance of a long floating pod with windows at either end.

The show boat’s three-cabin layout (there is a four-cabin option) seemed rather wasteful as most of the starboard hull was given over to the galley and crew areas but the two guest suites to port were suitably impressive, again making use of that bridge deck to mount the beds across the beam to maximise floor space and views out.

With only a minimalist standing helm station in the centre of the saloon (the main helm is up on the flybridge), the majority of the space is freed up for separate lounging, dining and seating areas.

We weren’t wholly convinced by the aft cockpit’s square sofa, which left all the occupants facing away from each other, or the rope rails protecting the foredeck lounge but the vast beach club, tender garage and folding stern terraces are magnificent and given that the BGM75 is a semi-custom build, any details you want to amend can doubtless be changed.

The bigger question is whether it lives up to Bluegame’s claims of monohull-beating fuel efficiency, stability and seakeeping. Keep an eye out for our sea trial in the coming months.

For now, enjoy the tour…

Bluegame BGM75 specifications

LOA: 74ft 4in (22.7m)

Beam: 27ft 7in (8.15m)

Engines: 2x Volvo Penta IPS800

Top speed: 21 knots

Fuel capacity: 5,000L

Starting price: €6,800,000 (ex. VAT)