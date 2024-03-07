Parker Sorrento yacht tour: 50-knot cruiser with a killer aft cabin

Capable of sleeping up to six people, while also providing a huge cockpit, plenty of performance, lovely looks and a tempting price, it's no surprise that Alex Smith walked away from the Parker Sorrento very impressed

The Parker Sorrento certainly has something about it. The twin-stepped hull features crimson accents in acutely angled hull windows, plus a pair of international awards stickers at the bow. And while its four-berth deck layout suggests it ought to function as a very serviceable cruiser, the performance also looks pretty potent.

With the show boat’s twin 300s, it should be good for 46 knots but you can also up the power to a pair of 350s for a predicted top end closer to 52 knots. What’s likely to prove even more interesting to most people though is the raised sunbathing structure in front of the engine well.

As you would expect, it conceals a private aft cabin – but while most berths of this kind tend to be little more than places to deposit your kids or to enjoy some novel camping vibes, the space in here is extraordinary.

It takes full advantage of the raised port cockpit furniture to provide an authentic fore-and-aft double bed with plenty of space to sit up in bed, as well as surprising natural light and an extra zone for storage and changing. It’s practical on top too, thanks to a sliding backrest that enables you to expand the aft-facing loungers and turn them into proper sunbeds.

Otherwise, you can simply leave it in position to maximise the size of a convertible port dinette that also makes good use of a reversible backrest at the two co-pilot seats.

In a nod to year-round usability, a huge alcantara-lined sunroof comes as standard, enabling you to open the boat right up or to combine it with the integrated aft canvases and turn the entire cockpit into a sheltered four-season cocoon.

In the absence of side decks, side doors and side windows, it’s not the most practical arrangement for single-handed helming or seamanship duties but there will be the option of sliding side windows in the future to aid communication. And in terms of the volume it buys you on the inside, the benefits of the compromise are perfectly evident.

Up on the bow, through a door in the port side of the screen, there’s a really premium feeling three-man sun lounger with raised backrests and integrated storage slots and armrests. And down below, you get a basic but perfectly functional double berth with a separate bathroom to starboard.

Capable of sleeping up to six people, while also providing a huge cockpit, plenty of performance, lovely looks and a tempting price, it’s no surprise to learn that Parker is already having to build these boats at a rate of one a week.

Parker Sorrento specifications

LOA: 34ft 5in (10.48m)

BEAM: 10ft 4in (3.15m)

ENGINES: Twin 200-350hp outboards

TOP SPEED: 52 knots

PRICE: from £262,000 inc VAT

CONTACT: parker-boats.co.uk